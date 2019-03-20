NeoPhore Appoints Dr John Haurum as Non-Executive Director

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoPhore Limited, a cancer immuno-oncology company, today announces the appointment of Dr John Haurum as Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Dr Haurum was previously Chief Executive Officer of F-star, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of novel bispecific antibodies that target the immune system to fight cancer. Under his leadership, F-star successfully raised €200 million in equity and non-dilutive funding. It also entered into a number of strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in immune-oncology, including AbbVie and Merck KGaA, and in central nervous system disorders with Denali Therapeutics. Dr Haurum was also instrumental in the development of the next wave of immunotherapies, establishing a substantial pipeline of candidates with the potential to benefit cancer patients.

Commenting on today's announcement Robert James, Chairman of NeoPhore, said: "I would like to welcome John to the Neophore Board. John has an excellent track record of building and growing companies in the biotech industry and his expertise and scientific understanding of the IO space will be invaluable as we maximise the potential of our platform."

Dr John Haurum commented: "NeoPhore is developing a breakthrough approach to increase detection and cancer rejection by the patient's immune system and thereby is poised to create next-generation cancer therapies. I am very excited to be joining NeoPhore and look forward to supporting the Executive team and the Board in developing its novel small molecule therapies to treat cancer and improve outcomes for patients."

Dr Haurum has a long and successful career in the international biotech industry. Before F-star, he was VP Research at ImClone Systems, prior to this he was the CSO and Co-Founder of Symphogen. He is currently Executive Chairman of the Board at Synklino. Dr Haurum has a Medical Degree and MSc in Immunology from Aarhus University, and a DPhil in Immunology from the University of Oxford.

NeoPhore, based in Cambridge, UK is focused on the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapies to treat cancer through stimulation of the immune system. Cancer neoantigens are known to stimulate the immune system and potentially be a weak spot in a tumour cell's defence mechanisms. The Company's approach targets genetic mechanisms that both clinical and lab studies suggest will promote neoantigen creation and diversity across numerous cancers. Using these insights, the Company aims to generate next-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. NeoPhore was spun-out of PhoreMost Ltd and is backed by Sixth Element Capital LLP, a UK based fund manager established to manage investments for the £70 million CRT Pioneer Fund.

