NeoPhotonics Suite of 64 GBaud Coherent Optical Components Selected By Multiple Tier 1 Customers for 600G System Development

ROME, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE :NPTN ), a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications, today announced that its suite of 64 GBaud optical components for coherent systems are currently being used by multiple major customers to develop systems with 600G per wavelength transport capacity. The suite consists of three critical optical components: a 64 GBaud CDM (Coherent Driver Modulator), plus a 64 GBaud ICR (Coherent Intradyne Receiver) and finally an ultra-narrow linewidth tunable laser. These components work together to enable customers to implement single wavelength 600G or dual wavelength 1.2T data transmission over datacenter interconnect (DCI) distances of 80 km.

Three leading OEM customers have elected to use all three of these components in their development, while additional customers have elected to use a subset of the NeoPhotonics 64 GBaud coherent component suite. The components also support 400G over metro distances of 400-600 km using 64 GBaud and 16 QAM or 200G over long-haul distances of greater than 1000 km using 64 GBaud and QPSK.

64 GBaud components double the symbol rate over standard 100G (32 GBaud) coherent systems. Higher symbol rates increase data capacity while maintaining superior OSNR, spectral density and reach performance. All of these components are available in compact form factor packages suitable for pluggable modules and compact daughter cards.

64 GBaud CDM : NeoPhotonics 64 GBaud, polarization multiplexed, quadrature coherent driver modulator (CDM) is shipping in limited availability and features a co-packaged InP modulator with a linear, high bandwidth, differential driver in a compact package designed to be compliant with the anticipated OIF Implementation Agreement.

64 GBaud Micro-ICR : NeoPhotonics Class 40 High Bandwidth Micro-Intradyne Coherent Receiver (Micro-ICR) is in volume production and is designed for 64 GBaud symbol rates, doubling the bandwidth of standard 100G ICRs. The compact package is designed to be compliant with the OIF Implementation Agreement OIF-DPC-MRX-02.0.

Low Profile Micro-TL : NeoPhotonics ultra-narrow linewidth external cavity tunable laser features very low phase noise and power consumption and has been proven in volume production. It is now configured in a smaller, lower profile package that is compliant with the OIF Implementation Agreement OIF-MicroITLA-01.

In addition to these shipping products, NeoPhotonics has introduced its next generation of coherent products which reduce the size of coherent optics approximately in half, while featuring the same high performance required for 400G and 600G per wavelength. The Coherent Optical Subassembly, or COSA, integrates NeoPhotonics 64GBaud coherent driver-modulator with its 64 Gbaud coherent receiver in a very compact form factor. Alongside this, NeoPhotonics introduced a "Nano" ultra-narrow linewidth external cavity tunable laser, which again cuts the size approximately in half, while featuring industry leading linewidth and phase noise and with low electrical power consumption.

These next generation products were demonstrated in operation at the Optical Fiber Conference exhibition in March, both individually and incorporated into a compact 400G pluggable module.

"We are working closely with customers to provide a matched suite of high speed optical components for 600G per wavelength to enhance system performance and reduce time to market," said Tim Jenks, Chairman and CEO of NeoPhotonics. "With our next generation highly integrated COSA, operating at 64 Gbaud and beyond, and our Nano-Tunable Laser, we are working to enable highly compact pluggable 400G modules," continued Mr. Jenks.

NeoPhotonics will exhibit its suite of coherent components for 600G and 1.2T at the European Conference on Optical Communications Exhibition here at the Fiera Roma in Stand 426, September 24th to 26th, along with its broad family of products for high speed applications.

In addition, at 16:10 pm on Tuesday, September 25th Dr. Winston Way, NeoPhotonics' CTO Systems, will present a paper entitled "Next-Generation Coherent Pluggable Transceivers in a CDC ROADM Based Optical Network" at the ECOC 2018 Exhibition Market Focus session entitled: "Optical Network Agility/Software Defined Networks."

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading designer and manufacturer of optoelectronic solutions for the highest speed communications networks in telecom and datacenter applications. The Company's products enable cost-effective, high-speed data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth over communications networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2000 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

© 2018 NeoPhotonics Corporation. All rights reserved. NeoPhotonics and the red dot logo are trademarks of NeoPhotonics Corporation. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

