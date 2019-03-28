NEORIS Announces Diamond Sponsorship of eMerge Americas 2019

MIAMI, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEORIS, a digital transformation service provider that accelerates capabilities for global enterprises, today announced its Diamond Sponsorship of eMerge Americas 2019. The conference takes place April 29-30 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, FL. Industry leaders, and custom-made robots, will be present at booth no. 437 throughout the event to collaborate with the digitally aspirational and discuss the latest in tech trends.

On Monday, April 29, Anthony DeLima delivers Artificial Intelligence: Rethinking Humanity's Evolution, a keynote address that challenges artificial intelligence's status quo, its trajectory and forecasts its implications on humanity's evolution.

"The rise of cognitive technologies, such as AI, is leading the new-age business revolution. NEORIS' sponsorship elements coupled with my keynote address will undoubtedly defy the permeability of digital boundaries. Our industry-leaders understand the shift in business demands, harness its challenges, and design strategies to overcome them, and we look forward to proving that at eMerge Americas," says Anthony DeLima, Head of Digital Transformation and Global CTO at NEORIS.

On Tuesday, April 30, Martin Mendez hosts a private executive lunch to present Interconnecting Industries to Intersect Successes, an exploration of multi-industry successes and insights that drive business valuation and enhance corporate proficiency.

"NEORIS' distinct approach to embracing perspectives from mixed industries and their successes allows us to break the proverbial glass ceiling of traditional transformation journeys. Our presence at eMerge Americas furthers our advocacy for encouraging and implementing diverse paradigms, my event in particular is sure to invoke executives to reimagine core values and organizational goals," says Martin Mendez, CEO at NEORIS.

