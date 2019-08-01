NEORIS Forges Global Partnership with Neo4j to Augment Human Intelligence and Data Management Capabilities at Scale

MIAMI, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEORIS, a tech consultancy that accelerates the digital capabilities of enterprises, today announced their global partnership with Neo4j, the leader in graph databases, to deliver unparalleled insights and capabilities to their clients around the world.

The NEORIS Augmented Intelligence Platform now integrates Neo4j's leading graph database technology into its Knowledge Fabric Layer, enabling more intuitive data analysis and machine learning capabilities which are augmented by connected data for deeper insights, The platform serves as the key strategic enabler of NEORIS' recently launched Augmented Intelligence Practice by accelerating an enterprise's time to actionable insights. The Augmented Intelligence Platform is composed of four logical layers, namely Information Harvesting, Knowledge Fabric, Enterprise AI, and Human-centered Interfaces, for a complete framework that is poised to accelerate the deployment of next-generation, graph-powered AI digital solutions.

"Artificial intelligence continues its push into areas such as smart supply-chains, advanced fraud management, risk management, regulatory compliance and delivering hyper-personalized products and services. The convergence of AI, graph technology and analytics provides an immense opportunity to develop learning applications grounded in the context of connected data, and thus capable of situational awareness. Aggregating large amounts of data across organizational silos, establishing intelligent relationships and connecting this knowledge with advanced AI models are redefining businesses," said Anthony DeLima, Global CTO and Head of NEORIS U.S. "We are excited about this partnership for many reasons, but most notably because it will enable us to work with our clients to deliver an entirely new generation of solutions that augment human thinking and decision-making."

"NEORIS' deep understanding and expertise in applying the power of connected data to drive innovation is a quality we seek as we build the world's largest graph ecosystem," said John Broad, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Channels at Neo4j. "We are eager to collaborate with NEORIS in delivering to its clients Neo4j based solutions supporting powerful breakthroughs in insights, data-driven decision-making, and predictive capabilities throughout the enterprise."

Noteworthy components of the partnership include the co-development of solutions with a special focus on NEORIS' core industry verticals, Financial Services, Manufacturing & Supply-Chain, CPG, Telecom & Media, and Healthcare. Also, NEORIS' global engineering talent will undergo specialized training and certification on Neo4j across digital delivery centers, starting with those located in Mexico, Argentina, Spain, and the Czech Republic. Neo4j will be showcased in NEORIS' Innovation Labs throughout the world, frequented by key clients, partners and educational institutions.

To learn more, visit https://www.neoris.com/augmentedintelligence .

About NEORIS

NEORIS is a leading global consultancy that creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies to boost their connections with customers, employees, and stakeholders. Headquartered in Miami, FL., NEORIS has a network of global delivery centers, design studios, and operations in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information visit www.neoris.com or @NEORIS on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.

Media Contact

Jessica Barrios

U.S. Marketing and Communications at NEORIS

jessica.barrios@neoris.com

SOURCE NEORIS

Related Links

http://www.neoris.com

