Neosanté Health Solutions' Delictase Oral Drops® helps raise awareness for newborns with colic for National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Lactose is present in mother's milk and in formula, and babies who produce too little lactase can't fully digest the lactose ingested, which causes bloating, gas and abdominal pain. Undigested lactose acidifies in the colon and increases the osmotic load, resulting in diarrhea. The unique formula of Delictase Oral Drops® is well known for allowing newborns and children to safely medicate for lactose intolerance or maldigestion.

"Our goal isn't to stop crying, it is to provide a clean, effective lactase source for babies who lack the enzyme," Santos said. "By doing this, we address the cause of baby colic. As we say, 'Don't just ease the symptoms, attack the cause of infant colic.'"

For more information on Breastfeeding Awareness Month, visit The United States Breastfeeding Committee (USBC), an independent nonprofit coalition of more than 50 nationally influential professional, educational, and governmental organizations. Their goal is to work together for policy and practices that create a landscape of breastfeeding support across the United States.

The Delictase Oral Drops® supplement comes in 15ml bottles for newborns and infants, with enough for about 44 meals, using the average dosage of 8 drops per meal.

For more information on Delictase Oral Drops® and capsules, visit www.delictase.com.

Please direct inquiries to:



Chloe Sommers, 561-544-0719



pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Neosanté Health Solutions

Related Links

http://www.delictase.com

