Neosante's Delictase® Oral Drops an Effective Solution for Colic in Babies

Neosante's oral drops aid in preventing excessive discomfort and crying often experienced by babies who suffer from colic, a common condition in infants that affects the stomach and gut. The drops come in the form of a 15-milliliter solution in a dropper and can be added into breast milk or baby formula for easy dosing.

"Parents across the United States have seen positive effects in using Delictase® to treat colic in their children," João Santos, CEO of Neosante said. The drops provide sufficient doses of lactase, which helps digest lactose and prevent the fermentation in the baby's body that creates the pains associated with colic."

The first step for parents is, of course, determining the baby is actually experiencing colic. There are several common symptoms to watch out for that could indicate the baby is suffering from the condition:

Intense fits of crying in which the baby is inconsolable.

The baby's face turning flushed and red while crying.

Crying fits that happen in the late afternoon or evening that last for several hours consecutively.

The baby's fists clenching, knees pulled up to the tummy or back arching while crying.

If you notice any of these symptoms, you should schedule a doctor's appointment to have your baby examined and diagnosed so you can discuss sensible next steps, including using Delictase® in breast milk and formula to combat the issue.

"Colicky babies can be very difficult for parents—it's easy to feel helpless when a baby cries inconsolably," Santos said. "Having an effective treatment like Delictase® on hand can help you to not only make your baby feel better, but also restore some of your parental sanity."

For more information about Delictase® and its benefits, visit www.delictase.com.

Please direct inquiries to:

Michelle Bizet, 561-544-0719

pr@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Neosanté Health Solutions

Related Links

http://www.delictase.com

