Neosanté's Delictase® Oral Drops for baby colics are live on online retailer, VitaBeauti.com

"Delictase® provides just enough lactase to treat colic," Neosante CEO, João Santos, said. "Lactase is used to digest lactose, preventing fermentation in the body that leads to tummy pains."

Baby colic is a common issue among infants that's most likely caused by gastrointestinal discomfort, such as intestinal cramping. Colic affects up to 40 percent of children, typically occurring when a child is between six weeks and six months; fortunately, it rarely lasts longer than a year.

"It is accepted by modern science that most of the baby's development is done after birth," Santos said. "A percentage of babies are born with a health condition called 'Transient Lactase Deficiency,' which means that babies can't produce enough lactase endogenously for the first four-to-five months of life. Therefore, babies can't digest lactose."

Some of the symptoms that may contribute to baby colic include lactose intolerance, food allergy, intestinal microflora disorders, incorrect feeding technique and psychological factors. Lactose is the main carbohydrate found in breast milk and infant formulas. For this reason, it is important to treat transient lactose intolerance to allow babies to receive the necessary glucose and galactose intake they need in order for their bodies to function and develop properly.

Neosante Health Solutions is a privately owned Portuguese pharmaceutical company. Established in 2007, it produces food supplements, medical devices and cosmetics. The company currently distributes products to 20 countries on three continents, and is bringing its Delictase® Oral Drops to parents in the U.S. via multiple online retailers.

