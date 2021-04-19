Neoss Announces Stability Data On Neoss ProActive® Edge Implant System

"As a company, our customers rely on our high-quality products that are not complicated but simple to use and adopt in their practices where they see consistent results and success for their patients," said Mark Neri, President, Neoss U.S. Our customers' patients are our patients, and we follow their workflow from early planning to case acceptance and through the implant maintenance phase. In recent studies Neoss ProActive Edge implants have achieved equal or better implant stability than other implant brands when tested in a soft bone model. We are very thankful to our customers and key opinion leaders who have contributed their support of our Neoss ProActive system and welcome our colleagues to attend our next webinar on April 21st with Prof. Lars Sennerby."

"The predictability of the Neoss ProActive Edge implant has been further confirmed in a clinical use study."

"The things I really love with the Neoss ProActive Edge Implant are the primary stability and you can use fewer drills," said Dr. John Hodges. The primary stability also makes it fantastic for my 4+ full arch cases. It's really my go-to implant for that."

Promising Data Announced on Neoss ProActive Edge Implants:

Data from a recent EAO study shows that Neoss ProActive Edge Implants achieve equal or better implant stability than the top premium brand implants. In addition, Neoss ProActive Edge was the only implant that maintained outstanding implant stability in all situations, even with over-prepared osteotomies, making it highly predictable to use.

Neoss ProActive Edge Core Differentiators:

The predictability of the Neoss ProActive Edge implant has been further confirmed in a clinical use study. High primary stability was achieved for all implants, allowing for immediate or early load in support of single crowns, partial bridges as well as for full arch restorations. All implants remained in function during the entire one-year observation period with minimal (-0.5 mm) bone remodeling. Similar to all Neoss implants, Neoss ProActive Edge features the clinically proven super hydrophilic ProActive surface and the highly trusted NeoLoc® connection. One prosthetic platform across 3 implant ranges with one screwdriver connection.

Drilling Protocol Reducing Chair Time:

A revolutionary 1 to 2-step drilling protocol prepares the site with minimal bone removal giving clinicians immediate feedback during placement. The drills are directly matched to the implant and thread designs, making placement faster, simpler and reducing chair time.

Neoss ProActive Edge Background:

The Neoss ProActive Edge was first introduced was first introduced in the spring of 2020 and is the latest evolutionary step in the Neoss implant range. It combines outstanding initial stability with a uniquely simplified drilling protocol, ensuring that every procedure is performed with complete confidence. The proven Neoss ProActive surface and NeoLoc® connection in combination with the new evolutionary thread design and simplified drilling protocol ensures predictable stability in soft and hard bone types. Neoss ProActive Edge puts performance at the forefront. The Neoss implant range is one of the most successful in the market today.

LIVE Webinar: Prof. Lars Sennerby - At the cutting EDGE of implant dentistry.

Wednesday 21st April 2021 | 19:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST). Register here.

About Neoss

Neoss offers intelligent products that are intuitively simple to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with excellent long-term results. Leading the market with ingenuity and integrity, we strive to set new standards. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated for our customers. To find out more about the Neoss ProActive Edge implant visit neoss.com/edge

SOURCE Neoss

Related Links

https://www.neoss.com

