Neoss® Group launches a new easy-to-use intraoral scanner, the NeoScan™ 1000

"Finally, the day has come when we can share the NeoScan 1000 with the full dental community. The positive feedback from our users has been exceptional. While I knew it was good, the feedback has confirmed it is even better. This intraoral scanner will make it possible for more dental professionals to afford to do digital impressions, saving many patients from the trauma of a traditional impression." Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

This easy-to-use, accurate, compact, and lightweight intraoral scanner provides the possibility for a flexible workflow with open files, making the output extremely easy to share amongst the dental team. With an easy USB cable connection and full-touch screen support, the NeoScan 1000 will excite dental professionals alike, and best of all it comes at a very affordable price.

"The NeoScan 1000 is a revelation. At this price, why wouldn't anyone add this scanner to their office technology. Providing an easy scanning system with cloud storage in a lightweight and transportable package, this makes total sense for the first-time users or someone that wants to add another scanner to their armamentarium."



Dr. Robert Ritter, DMD; Florida, USA

About Neoss®

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. We strive to set new standards by leading the market with ingenuity and integrity. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit www.neoss.com

