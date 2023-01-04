Neotribe Ventures' Rebecca Mitchem Named to Venture Capital Journal's 2023 Rising Star List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neotribe Ventures , a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on companies developing breakthrough technologies that stretch the imagination, announced today its Partner, Rebecca Mitchem , has been selected as one of Venture Capital Journal's 2023 Rising Stars. Mitchem is responsible for co-managing Neotribe's $90M Ignite Fund focused on backing growth-stage companies and leads the firm's New York presence.

Yesterday Venture Capital Journal published its 4th annual ranking of the "40 Rising Stars in the VC Community," a list of 40 professionals under 40 who are shaping VC for the next generation, and included Mitchem.

Mitchem is a first-generation college student, and, after a decade at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, she joined Neotribe Ventures as its first female partner. Shortly after joining Neotribe, she was involved in securing a new Limited Partner to come into the final close of Neotribe Ignite Fund in January 2022. She also led the announcement of the growth-stage Fund in March 2022, manages the day-to-day operations, and co-leads investments with Neotribe founder and Managing Director, Kittu Kolluri.

In the last twelve months, Rebecca led diligence on multiple investments into the fund, including ThetaLake and Fortanix and evaluated many more. She joined the board of Theta Lake as an Observer and joined a Seed stage Board of Directors (company still in stealth mode) after leading diligence on the opportunity given her background in financial services.

"We are thrilled to have Rebecca recognized by Venture Capital Journal as a Rising Star honoree," said Kittu Kolluri, Founder and Managing Director of Neotribe Ventures. "This award is a demonstration of the amazing work that Rebecca delivers for our portfolio companies and our Limited Partners each and every day. She truly embodies our core values of creating a tribe-like work environment. Rebecca always takes the time to provide portfolio founders with ongoing mentorship, product and go-to-market support, as well as exposure to Neotribe's network of partners and potential customers. Our Ignite companies, and Neotribe as a whole, are lucky to have Rebecca on our team."

As a firm, Neotribe has already made over 50 strategic investments from Neotribe Ventures Fund I ($138M) and II ($220M) to accelerate the growth of innovative, early-stage companies such as BillionToOne , Metalenz , Metrika , NimbleEdge , ThirdAI , and Climate.ai . When it comes to bringing value to its portfolio companies, Neotribe takes a hands-on approach and cultivates a tribe-like mentality to make sure their entrepreneurs feel they have partners who are supporting and enabling them to confidently pursue new ideas and achieve success.

About Neotribe Ventures

Neotribe Ventures focuses on strategic investments in early to growth-stage companies developing breakthrough technologies that stretch the imagination. Founded in 2017, the firm manages nearly $450 million in assets across three funds and has invested in a diverse set of companies including enterprise software, security and infrastructure networking, robotics and AI, cleantech, computational biology and more. Just as tribes represent small, protective, and caring groups, Neotribe believes that startups with innovative and aspirational teams thrive if provided the security and backing to be unafraid in the pursuit of new ideas, excellence, and success.

To learn more about how Neotribe is partnering with entrepreneurs in the U.S., Europe, Israel, India, and Australia in their quest to solve complex and deeply impactful problems to create lasting change, visit www.neotribe.vc .

