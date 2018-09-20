Neovasc Announces Positive 12-week Follow-up Data from the First U.S. Patient Implanted with a Neovasc Reducer™

NASDAQ,TSX: NVCN

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NVCN)(TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced positive 12-week follow-up data from the first U.S. patient implanted with a Neovasc Reducer™ (the "Reducer"), a CE-Marked medical device for the treatment of refractory angina. The Compassionate Use case was conducted in June 2018.

The treating physicians have reported that prior to the patient's procedure in June, he told his doctors he could walk about two blocks before experiencing angina, which he rated a 7-8 out of 10 on a pain scale. He also used nitroglycerin two to three times per week to alleviate symptoms. At an August 12, 2018 follow-up appointment 12 weeks after the procedure, he reported walking several miles without any symptoms and taking nitroglycerin one or two times per month. He said he was rarely experiencing chest discomfort, and any chest pain was rated at a 3-4 out of 10.

"The positive 12-week follow-up report provided on our first U.S. patient implanted with a Reducer under compassionate use is in line with the results from our clinical studies and the general European experience, as expressed in other medical publications. We are pleased that this patient was able to benefit from the Reducer therapy and is able to resume a more active and more normal life, with much less pain and discomfort," commented Fred Colen, Neovasc's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Refractory angina, resulting in continued symptoms despite maximal medical therapy and without revascularization options, is estimated to affect 600,000 to 1.8 million Americans, with 50,000 to 100,000 new cases per year.1

About Reducer

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow in the heart's circulatory system, thereby increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and is completed in approximately 20 minutes.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

