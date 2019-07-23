NEP Midstream & Royalties Increases its Permian Basin Pipeline Holdings for its Strategic Pipeline Income Fund

DALLAS, TX, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NEP Midstream & Royalties has increased its oil and gas pipeline holdings for its Strategic Pipeline Income Fund within Howard and Martin counties. NEP Midstream & Royalties has purchased various royalty interests and affiliated pipeline infrastructure.

The various interests located in Howard County, Texas are operated by XTO Energy. The pipelines have a combined average of 2,993 BOPD and 2,873 MCFD.

The various Interests located in Martin County, Texas are operated by Encana Energy. The pipelines have a combined average of 2,187 BOPD and 7,656 MCFD.

NEP Midstream & Royalties believes that over the next decade the return on investment for U.S. oil and natural gas assets will continue to outperform traditional asset classes with additional in-house investments made over the next several years.

About the Strategic Pipeline Income Fund:

With an objective to deliver a 12% tax-advantaged annual dividend the Strategic Pipeline Income Fund invests in high-quality pipelines, energy infrastructure, and landowner royalties in the rapidly growing areas of the Bakken Shale, Permian Basin, and Eagle Ford Shale.

With more than 40 years combined of sector experience, our team applies a rigorous and disciplined approach to evaluate new investments and monitor existing ones. We believe our investment approach is a competitive advantage.

