Nephrologist Adrian Liew Joins George Clinical Scientific Leadership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization, is pleased to announce that Dr. Adrian Liew, a national leader in Singapore and steering committee member for various global clinical trials in nephrology has joined the scientific leadership team at George Clinical.

Liew is a Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Director of The Kidney and Transplant Practice at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital in Singapore. He was the founding Chief of Nephrology at the Department of Renal Medicine in Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was an Associate Professor of Medicine in charge of the Renal Medicine Curriculum and Clinical OSCEs, with the LKC School of Medicine at the Imperial College London-Nanyang Technological University before moving to his current role and joining George Clinical.

"Adrian rounds out our scientific leadership team by increasing our coverage of key global locations, providing in-depth insights into the clinical practice environment of the Asia-Pacific region and how it can impact clinical studies planned within this region, and strengthening our network of renal investigators," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maria Ali of George Clinical. "Adrian leads the Oceania and South East Asia regions within the Council of the International Society of Nephrology [ISN] and works very closely with many of our scientific collaborators in this region making him a great fit for our team."

Liew serves as the elected secretary and executive of the International Society for Peritoneal Dialysis and is an appointed member of the KDIGO Guideline working groups for glomerular diseases and diabetic kidney disease. His research interests include glomerular diseases, peritoneal dialysis and diabetic kidney diseases.

"I joined the George Clinical team to become more intimately involved in the development of clinical trials from conception to execution so that issues peculiar to the Asia-Pacific region can be pre-emptively addressed at the study development stage," Liew stated. "We will continue to develop and grow a network of investigators in the region so that the quality of clinical research and science in the region can progress more efficiently and to a greater potential."

Liew has a passion to seek out answers to clinical questions seen on a daily basis including the process of trying to confirm suspicions about a certain therapeutic agent, a possible pathophysiologic pathway or a likely clinical outcome. All of these questions underscore his drive to see the results of clinical research make an impact in patients' quality of life and clinical outcomes.

"To see treatment come to market due to the clinical research you are involved in is highly satisfying," Liew added.

