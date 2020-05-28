Nephrology Practice Solutions Names New Chief Medical Officer

DENVER, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephrology Practice Solutions (NPS) today announced that Dr. Thao Truong Pascual has assumed the role of chief medical officer (CMO). As a subsidiary of DaVita, NPS owns or manages nephrology practices throughout the U.S. that manage care for patients with chronic kidney disease.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Pascual as chief medical officer," said Dr. Jeff Giullian, chief medical officer for DaVita. "She has a long history with DaVita, and her passion for clinical excellence and innovative care align with our vision to positively change kidney care. Moving the industry toward value-based chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease care requires bold medical leadership and a desire to collaborate across the care continuum, which Dr. Pascual offers."

Practices that affiliate with NPS receive enhanced practice management expertise and innovative data and technology that can reduce administrative burden. This creates opportunity for greater physician and practice focus on the change from fee-for-service to value-based care, including integrated care delivery, population health and improved patient experience at every site of care—including patients treating at home.

"NPS is specifically structured to support nephrology practices caring for medically complex patients in a holistic manner," said Dr. Pascual. "In my new role, I look forward to working side-by-side with nephrologists and care providers to deliver integrated care that can help keep patients healthy and help practices operate more efficiently."

Dr. Pascual has devoted her career to caring for chronically ill, high-risk, complex patients. Consistent with DaVita's 10 year focus on CKD care, she will continue to focus on holistic kidney health in her new role.

Currently, a practicing nephrologist at NPS-affiliated Snohomish Kidney Institute, Dr. Pascual is board-certified in internal medicine and nephrology. She graduated from Harvard Medical School and completed her internal medicine residency and nephrology fellowship at the University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals. Additionally, Dr. Pascual has served as the medical director for in-center hemodialysis patients at DaVita Everett Dialysis since 2008 and DaVita Pilchuck Dialysis Centers since 2014.

In February 2020, NPS Physicians Pittsburgh, an NPS-affiliated practice, acquired Partners in Nephrology and Endocrinology (PINE). NPS now owns or manages practices in eight states. NPS practices furnish care to over 4,000 patients with diabetes and kidney disease, and NPS provides enhanced management services to physician practices that support over 18,000 patients with the same health issues.

About Nephrology Practice Solutions

Nephrology Practice Solutions (NPS) is an independent subsidiary of DaVita Inc. that provides services that can help physician practices operate efficiently. NPS works with physicians committed to providing outstanding, integrated kidney care to patients and offers unique nephrology-specific business solutions including coding review, credentialing, consulting, billing/collections, and recruiting services. NPS also owns or manages nephrology practices in select markets across the United States.

About DaVita

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of March 31, 2020, DaVita served 207,000 patients at 2,772 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 282 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. Various important factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks identified in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DaVita disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release.

Contact Information

Media:

