Nephron partners with Clemson to meet hospitals' growing pharmaceutical demands

"We are excited about our new partnership with Clemson, and we cannot wait to get started," said Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy. "Working together with Clemson's world-class researchers and engineers, we can ensure that the pharmaceutical manufacturing process remains safe, and we can deliver life-saving drugs to patients and hospitals across the country."

The University's newest strategic partner is turning to Clemson to harness the power of technology for more efficient processes. To do so, Nephron is enlisting the expertise of the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Science professor and researcher Yue "Sophie" Wang and mechanical engineering doctoral student Brandon Delspina and mechanical engineering master's student Yu "Gloria" Zhang.

Their robotics research for syringe automation will support the Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility, a cGMP manufacturer providing sterile, pre-filled medications to address persistent drug shortages in hospitals and medical facilities across America.

"When the External Affairs' Office of Corporate Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives approached us about this project we were excited to get involved," said Wang, associate professor of mechanical engineering. "Our work in robotics can have a tremendous impact on individuals across the country and we are looking forward to working on this because of its benefits for the many patients Nephron serves."

Based in West Columbia, Nephron is a certified woman-owned business and one of the fastest-growing companies in South Carolina. This is Nephron's first partnership with the University and was developed through External Affairs' Office of Corporate Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives at Clemson University.

"Industry needs are changing at a rapid rate and Clemson is equipped to support companies like Nephron. Together, we have created a mutually beneficial project to enhance their capabilities while providing the University's students with unique, hands-on research experience," said Angie Leidinger, vice president for External Affairs. "This partnership is a testament to the work happening at Clemson and we're looking forward to this collaboration, which will advance their business and benefit South Carolinians."

Contact: Rob Godfrey, robertsgodfrey@gmail.com

SOURCE Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nephronpharm.com

