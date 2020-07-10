Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation Announces Historic Expansion in Lexington County

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest-growing pharmaceuticals companies in the country, headquartered in Lexington County, today announced several major expansion and investment projects.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation plans a new $215 million investment in Lexington County, bringing 380 new full-time jobs to the area by 2024, and adding new office, warehouse and vaccine production space in the county's Saxe-Gotha Industrial Park.

The climate for business development in South Carolina is better than ever because Governor Henry McMaster, members of the General Assembly and business leaders such as S.C. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ted Pitts have worked together and laid a strong foundation for economic growth.

Team Nephron looks forward to working with the governor, lawmakers and business leaders to build on the economic development momentum that makes South Carolina a state to which companies want to move and where existing businesses can flourish.

"Our team is extraordinarily grateful for the opportunity to grow in South Carolina," said Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy. "Thanks to our partnerships with state and local officials, and the trust they have placed in us, we have been able to provide life-saving medications to patients around the world and establish ourselves as the global leader in what we do. We are proud of these achievements and more, and we know our best days are ahead of us. That is what makes this latest announcement so special."

These projects will be critical additions to the Nephron initial $313 million investment that brought the company headquarters and production facility to South Carolina, generating more than 1,800 full and part time jobs over the last five years.

"We are proud to have Nephron Pharmaceuticals in South Carolina," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Since coming here they have become an integral part of the community, and recently have been vital in the fight against COVID-19. This new investment of more than $215 million creating 380 new jobs in Lexington County is a great win for Team South Carolina."

A West Columbia, S.C.-based company, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products, including those used to treat severe respiratory distress symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The company also operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate their drug shortage needs.

Nephron fills the needs of patients and health care professionals as they arise nationwide, and recently opened a CLIA-certified diagnostics lab.

"We are excited to continue to partner with such an innovative and forward-thinking company like Nephron Pharmaceuticals," Lexington County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone said. "We know that Lexington County is a great place to establish and grow a business, and Nephron's continued success is a testament to good government-business relations."

