Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation Implements Kit Check for Serialization of All Prefilled Syringes

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron 503B Outsourcing Facility announces the implementation of Kit Check Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags embedded on all prefilled syringe products.

This serialization initiative ensures all products are identifiable throughout the supply chain, using tracking and automation tools. Each pre-tagged syringe will work automatically in a Kit Check scanning station; no additional labeling or activation necessary.

"Nephron is proud to be the first company implementing Kit Check across all syringe products," says Lou Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, Nephron. "We believe this will set a standard of care within our industry."

Serialization across all syringes will provide enhanced data on drug usage, allowing Nephron to tailor products to specifically suit the needs of a hospital. Products including Phenylephrine, Succinylcholine, Glycopyrrolate and more are available.

"Kit Check is happy to support this effort with an automated solution for adding serialized RFID tags to prefilled syringes," says Nick Petersen, Vice President at Kit Check. "We have tracked more than 50 million medications in the U.S. and learned the best approach for syringes is embedding the item-level tags at the time of production. More than 400 hospitals using Kit Check can now automatically recognize Nephron 503B prefilled syringes out-of-the-box."

Nephron is one of only nine partners certified for the Works with Kit Check program. Customers will no longer be required to add RFID tags to prefilled syringes to use them with Kit Check. Scanners will automatically identify the syringes in terms of NDC, lot number, and expiration date, saving time for hospital staff and reducing the risk of medical error.

Hospitals and surgery centers may contact Nephron toll free at 844-244-2225, or via email at customerservice@nephronpharm.com to order Kit Check approved, prefilled syringe products.

About Nephron

Nephron 503B Outsourcing is a division of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation. This division produces pre-filled sterile syringes and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate their drug shortage needs. In accordance with the DQSA draft guidance, the company follows cGMP, GDP and all quality expectations. The company has been licensed by the Food and Drug Administration as a sterile manufacturer of generic respiratory medications along with an Outsourcing Facility providing equal sterility and quality. Nephron received a 2017 ISPE/FOYA innovation award for the high level of automation present throughout the facility. For more information, please visit www.nephronpharm.com.

About Kit Check

Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication management solutions for hospital pharmacies. Our solutions blend powerful machine learning and advanced tracking technology to streamline medication inventory, workflow and auditing processes and help hospital pharmacies cut costs, reduce risk and get more done. To date, our more than 400 US and Canadian hospital partners have tracked over 50 million medications using the Kit Check and Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances software. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

