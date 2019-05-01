Nephron Pharmaceuticals Hires 650 Local Teachers to Assist with Company Operations

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation is pleased to introduce the formation of their educator program. Local teachers and administrators are paid $21 an hour for much needed auxiliary support of company operations. The mission is to provide secondary income to these individuals teaching future leaders; while helping Nephron fill and complete orders. Over 650 teachers are currently registered to assist the 1000+ Nephron employees.

Educators are focused specifically on the Nephron 503B outsourcing division which services US hospitals and surgery centers with their drug shortage needs. Nephron is able to complete orders faster with the support of these teachers and administrators. The company applauds SC educators for their efforts to teach and train the future workforce of the state.

About Nephron

Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation develops and manufactures safe, affordable generic inhalation solution and suspension products specializing in Blow-Fill-Seal technology. In addition, the company operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate their drug shortage needs. In accordance with the DQSA draft guidance, the company follows cGMP, GDP and all quality expectations. The company has been licensed by the Food and Drug Administration. Nephron received a 2017 ISPE/FOYA innovation award for the high level of automation present throughout the facility. Nephron is a woman owned business. For more information, please visit www.nephronpharm.com.

