Nephron Research Expands, Adds Life Science Tools & Diagnostics Coverage

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Research LLC ("Nephron Research"), an independent research provider with leading products in healthcare, is pleased to announce research coverage of the Life Science Tools & Diagnostics sector including coverage of the National Labs and CROs. Coverage is led by Jack Meehan, who joined the firm as a partner and launched formal coverage to clients on June 30th.

Nephron Research was founded in 2017 with a simple mission to be essential to clients' investment process. With the addition of Meehan, Nephron adds a like-minded partner whose product is already essential and built to flourish on the firm's independent platform. Jack's methodology meshes perfectly with Nephron's integrated approach to research and adds to Nephron's industry thought leadership. In Jack's own words:

"Clients should expect more proprietary research, more industry expert events, more unique data sources, and more actionable recommendations for their investment portfolios. Looking ahead, there are a number of compelling debates across my Life Science Tools and Diagnostics coverage, and we see real opportunity to create alpha."

Jack brings to Nephron Research over a decade of deep experience in healthcare research having been named both a Rising Star and ranked in the top 5 of II's All American Research poll. He most recently led Life Science Tools & Diagnostics efforts for Barclays.

Adding Meehan's formidable research franchise to those of Nephron co-founders Josh Raskin and Eric Percher creates the industry's deepest coverage of a broad swath of healthcare, including:

Managed Care

Healthcare Facilities

Drug Supply Chain

Digital Health

Life Science Tools

Diagnostics

National Labs

CROs/CDMOs

