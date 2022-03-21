Nephrostomy Devices Market size to grow by USD 92.61 million | Driven by increasing incidence of kidney stone disease | Technavio

The 120-pages report with TOC analyzes the global nephrostomy devices market by product (guidewires, nephrostomy catheters, balloon dilators, and others), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The nephrostomy devices market is driven by the increasing incidence of kidney stone disease. In addition, the miniaturized PCNL to reduce bleeding and pain in kidney stone disease treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the nephrostomy devices market.

The prevalence of kidney stones has increased in the past decades in both developed and developing countries. Changes in lifestyle such as low physical activities, dietary habits, and metabolic disorders are increasing the prevalence of the condition. Other risk factors such as the excessive intake of animal protein and salt and the deficiencies of chelating agents such as citrate, fiber, and alkali foods are also increasing the incidence of kidney stones.

About 120,000 of every million population worldwide at some stage in their life suffer from kidney stones. The condition affects people of all age groups and is more common among men than in women aged 20-49 years. Kidney stones can be diagnosed and treated at early stages with medical therapy and dietary measures. However, for treating larger kidney stones, surgical intervention is indicated if medical treatment is not effective. Therefore, with the increasing prevalence of kidney stones, the demand for nephrostomy devices is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Identity other factors influencing the market growth. Download a Free Sample Report

Key Nephrostomy Devices Market Players:

The global nephrostomy devices market is fragmented with the presence of many vendors that have established a sizeable market share. The increasing competition in the market is driving vendors to invest in the development of customized solutions to increase their foothold in the market. Some vendors are continuously innovating their offerings and building capabilities to compete with larger players more effectively. This has further intensified the competition in the market. Technavio identifies the following vendors as the dominant players in the market.

Amecath Medical Technologies

AngioDynamics Inc.

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Balton Sp. z o.o.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Blueneem Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast AS

Cook Medical LLC

Envaste Ltd.

Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Olympus Corp.

ROCAMED

Teleflex Inc.

Nephrostomy Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Guidewires - size and forecast 2021-2026

Nephrostomy catheters - size and forecast 2021-2026

Balloon dilators - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Nephrostomy Devices Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Hospitals - size and forecast 2021-2026

ASCs - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Nephrostomy Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Know more about the report coverage. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Related Reports:

Urine Flow Meters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Patient Monitoring Equipment Market in Japan by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Nephrostomy Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 92.61 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amecath Medical Technologies, AngioDynamics Inc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Balton Sp. z o.o., Becton Dickinson and Co., Blueneem Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, Cook Medical LLC, Envaste Ltd., Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Corp., ROCAMED, and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Guidewires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Guidewires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Guidewires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Guidewires - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Guidewires - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Nephrostomy catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Nephrostomy catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Nephrostomy catheters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Nephrostomy catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Nephrostomy catheters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Balloon dilators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Balloon dilators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Balloon dilators - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Balloon dilators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Balloon dilators - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 B Braun Melsungen AG

Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 111: B Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: B Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 114: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: B Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 116: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 117: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 118: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 119: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 120: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

11.5 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 121: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Coloplast AS

Exhibit 126: Coloplast AS - Overview



Exhibit 127: Coloplast AS - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Coloplast AS - Key news



Exhibit 129: Coloplast AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Coloplast AS - Segment focus

11.7 Cook Medical LLC

Exhibit 131: Cook Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: Cook Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Cook Medical LLC - Key offerings

11.8 Envaste Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Envaste Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Envaste Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Envaste Ltd. - Key offerings

11.9 Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Meditech Devices Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 140: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 ROCAMED

Exhibit 145: ROCAMED - Overview



Exhibit 146: ROCAMED - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: ROCAMED - Key offerings

11.12 Teleflex Inc.

Exhibit 148: Teleflex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Teleflex Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Teleflex Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Teleflex Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Teleflex Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 153: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 154: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 155: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 156: Research methodology



Exhibit 157: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 158: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 159: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio