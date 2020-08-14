Neptune Announces Results of Annual Meeting and Elections of its Directors

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, announced the voting results for the matters listed in its management proxy circular dated July 16, 2020 held at its annual meeting of shareholders, which took place virtually on August 12, 2020 (the "AGM").

Election of Directors

According to proxies received and a vote by poll at the meeting, the following individuals were elected as directors of Neptune until the next annual meeting of shareholders, with the following results:

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld John M. Moretz 29,679,735 97.6% 736,756 2.4% Joseph Buaron 29,989,479 98.6% 427,012 1.4% Michael Cammarata 27,472,165 90.3% 2,944,326 9.7% Ronald Denis 22,702,327 74.6% 7,714,164 25.4% Michael de Geus 30,211,169 99.3% 205,322 0.7% Jane Pemberton 30,151,899 99.1% 264,592 0.9% Frank Rochon 30,156,703 99.2% 259,788 0.9% Richard Schottenfeld 29,542,961 97.1% 873,530 2.9%

Appointment of Auditors

According to proxies received and a vote by poll at the meeting, Ernst & Young, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as the Corporation's auditors for the ensuing year and the Board of Directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

Ernst & Young, LLP Votes in Favor % In Favor Votes

Withheld % Withheld 56,257,820 99.3% 392,189 0.7%

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. With a mission to redefine health and wellness, Neptune is focused on building a broad portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled up and down or into adjacent product categories to identify new innovation opportunities, quickly adapt to consumer preferences and demand, and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. Leveraging decades of expertise in extraction and product formulation, Neptune is a leading provider of turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. The Company has a strong position in cannabis and hemp with research, development and commercialization focused on the use of cannabinoids in household products to make them safer, healthier and more effective. Neptune's corporate headquarters is located in Laval, Quebec, with a 50,000-square-foot production facility located in Sherbrooke, Quebec and a 24,000 square-foot facility located in North Carolina. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunecorp.com/

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. securities laws and Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of Neptune to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes", "belief", "expects", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "will", "should" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" section contained in Neptune's latest Annual Information Form (the "AIF"), which also forms part of Neptune's latest annual report on Form 40-F, and which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml and on the investor section of Neptune's website at www.neptunecorp.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Neptune does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in Neptune public securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities commissions. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the AIF under "Risk Factors".

Neither NASDAQ nor the Toronto Stock Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

