Neptune Flood and Plymouth Rock Assurance Partner to Offer Flood Insurance Coverage Across the Northeast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the first AI driven flood insurance company to provide fast, easy and better flood insurance, is partnering with leading Northeastern auto and home insurance provider Plymouth Rock Assurance to offer flood insurance coverage through its network of independent agents as hurricane season approaches.

"We're proud to partner with Plymouth Rock to provide a complete end-to-end insurance solution for homeowners. Homeowners insurance from Plymouth Rock with flood insurance from Neptune is a powerful combination to protect customers from the approaching hurricane season," said Trevor Burgess, President and CEO of Neptune Flood.

Plymouth Rock provides coverage to drivers and property owners across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Plymouth Rock leverages an intuitive online platform that lets both customers and agents get a property insurance quote in just 5 seconds and, for most customers, buy a policy in under 5 minutes. In addition, Plymouth Rock offers a number of additional coverages that enable homeowners to customize their policies, including Utility Service Line, Home Systems Breakdown, Identity Theft Monitoring through CyberScout, and Home Cyber coverages.

"Our platforms are tailored to provide the ultimate customer experience – fast, easy, and customizable to the client, with additional coverage options," said Bill Martin, President and CEO of Plymouth Rock Home Insurance Group. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Neptune Flood and to leverage their technology to offer our clients a comprehensive insurance solution to better protect their homes from flooding."

The Neptune flood policy meets the requirements to be accepted by all banks and has many optional enhancements to the historical National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policy such as coverage for temporary living expenses, unattached structures and pool repair and refill.

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:

Neptune Flood was founded in 2017 by insurance and technology industry veterans, including Chairman, Jim Albert, with a goal of bringing advanced analytics and extreme ease of use to the flood insurance market. Neptune Flood's policies are currently backed by some of the largest and most secure reinsurers in the world, rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best. In January 2018, Neptune raised over $2mm in seed financing led by C1 Bank founder and former CEO Trevor Burgess who now serves as Neptune's President & CEO. Neptune filed for a patent on its revolutionary Artificial Intelligence engine in November 2019.

ABOUT PLYMOUTH ROCK:

Plymouth Rock Assurance was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's independent agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and managemore than $1.4 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued by each separate company. Some discounts, coverages, payment plans, features and benefits are not available in all states and companies. You can learn more about Plymouth Rock by visiting plymouthrock.com.

