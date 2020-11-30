Neptune Flood Completes Residential Product Roll-Out and Launches New Policy Management Engine

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the first AI-driven flood insurance company to provide fast, easy and better flood insurance, today announces the expansion of its residential products to the remaining five additional states, Montana, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming, and Washington, DC, completing the company's nationwide rollout of all residential, commercial and RCBAP flood insurance products.

Neptune also announces the completion of its proprietary policy management system, Poseidon, the first-of-its-kind technology engine which makes it faster and easier than ever before for agents and consumers to update and track their Neptune policies.

"This is a big day for Neptune. Not only are we finally able to offer all our products nationwide in under three years from our launch, but we have also proudly completed development of our proprietary tracking engine, Poseidon, a disruptive technology that raises the bar for the Insurtech industry for ease and speed of policy tracking and management." said Neptune President & CEO, Trevor Burgess.

Neptune Flood Insurance has been chosen by 50,000 consumers and is available via 10,000+ insurance agents and online at neptuneflood.com.

"Homeowners and businessowners are choosing Neptune because we are fast to quote, easy to buy, offer superior coverage and can save most consumers money," said Jean-Luc Eckstein, Neptune's Executive Director. "Neptune's AI driven engine allows agents and consumers to quote and bind flood insurance in under two minutes. What's more, most of the time we can save consumers money vs. the NFIP."

Agents interested in offering Neptune Flood to their customers should contact Neptune at [email protected]

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:

Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States. We were founded to change the way the consumers and businesses think about and buy flood insurance. Neptune uses AI driven technology to make it fast and easy to buy flood insurance most often at a price that saves money vs the NFIP.

Neptune is based in St Petersburg, Florida and offers flood insurance to homeowners and businesses in 48 states plus DC.

For more information or to buy a policy ask your insurance agent for Neptune or visit us online at neptuneflood.com.

