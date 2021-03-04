Neptune Global's PMC Ounce™ Rose 26% in 2020, Again Beating Individual Components on Risk-Adjusted Basis in Strong Year for Precious Metals

WILMINGTON, Del., March, 4 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Global announced its flagship PMC Ounce™ climbed 26% in 2020 to close at $143.25 spot. The patented PMC Ounce™ is a physical precious metals investment containing gold, silver, platinum and palladium.

"Amidst a continued flight to safety across the board, we saw record trading volume in physical metals across our platform in 2020," said Chris Blasi, President and Chairman at Neptune Global. "Given the year that 2020 was and taking into account how metals performed, it is no surprise to us that the PMC Ounce™ had a banner year and outperformed its components on a risk-adjusted basis, as this is the very reason for its creation."

This innovative precious metals investment asset from Neptune Global is logically weighted among the four primary precious metals to seek and provide a superior risk-adjusted return versus a position in just gold and/or silver.

"Strong investment flows into the PMC Ounce™ have continued into 2021, driven by investor demand for precious metal investment products that are 100% backed by physical bullion and titled in the investor's name, exclusive benefits provided by this asset and appreciated by savvy investors," said Mr. Blasi.

About the PMC Ounce™

The PMC Ounce™ is a dynamic physical precious metals investment asset that provides a diversified position in four precious metals: gold, silver, platinum and palladium. The blended return delivered by the PMC Ounce™ is designed to seek and provide superior risk-adjusted performance. The PMC Ounce™ trades in real time and allows an investor to capture and combine the value associated with each metal's time-tested characteristics as a store of wealth, inflation hedge, currency hedge and unique/indispensable industrial applications. It was awarded a U.S. patent based on its innovation as a physical precious metals investment.

About Neptune Global

Neptune Global is the developer and operator of an innovative precious metals trading platform, as well as a full-service precious metals dealer serving individual investors, the wealth management industry, broker dealers and institutional investors.

The market leader in its space, Neptune Global began merging tech innovation with smart precious metals investing strategies before the advent of precious metals ETFs. The firm believes in a smart and systematic approach to investing over market timing strategies or "rolling the dice." This was the logic behind the creation and launch of its patented PMC Index™ and PMC Ounce™ in 2008. Since launch, year-over-year the PMC Ounce™ has outperformed the individual metals it is made up of on a risk-adjusted basis, which is what it was designed to do.

While Neptune Global's products provide investors with many of the conveniences and benefits generally associated with mutual funds and ETFs, they differentiate themselves by providing the investor with genuine physical precious metals ownership – thereby mitigating the counterparty risk associated with many exchange traded products and funds.

Founded in 2002, Neptune Global is also a member of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation's (DTCC) Alternative Investment Product Services (AIP) group.

