Neptune Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose- driven lifestyle brands, today announced its financial and operating results for the three- month and nine-month periods ending December 31, 2020.

During the third fiscal quarter, Neptune substantially completed its strategic transition from extraction of hemp and cannabis to the production and sale of consumer-packaged goods and branded products. Neptune believes the shift to consumer-packaged goods and branded products will ultimately result in higher margins and lower risk and will enable the company to generate positive adjusted EBITDA sooner than in its prior B2B model. In addition, the transition has allowed Neptune to prepare logistics to build scale and situated the Company for accelerated growth.

With Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), along with Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) having released a statement on February 1, 2021 that cannabis reform would be a priority for the 117th Congress, Neptune will continue its focus on the use of cannabinoids as a "super ingredient" that promotes improved health and wellness. With Neptune's production facilities in the United States — together with the positive early adoption of our Canadian Mood Ring™ brand (named as the "best hash you can buy right now"1) — the Company has positioned itself to be the leader for cannabis consumer-packaged goods in the U.S.

Neptune has also recently demonstrated the power of our M&A and diversification strategy with the acquisition of Sprout Foods ("Sprout"), a three-brand portfolio of organic plant-based baby food and toddler snacks with USD$28 million in annual net revenues. With this acquisition, investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital ("MSEC") have become a major shareholder in Neptune. Neptune expects that further M&A will be an important component of its growth strategy of creating a broad health and wellness solutions organization.

With regards to our third quarter fiscal 2021, all amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars except if specified otherwise.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $3,320 , a decrease from $9,174 for the three-month period ended December 31 , 2019.

amounted to , a decrease from for the three-month period ended , 2019. Gross profits for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 decreased to a loss of $8,908 compared to a loss of $39 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 . Gross margin declined to a loss of 268.3%, inclusive of a non-cash $7,391 write-down of inventory and deposits to reflect their net realizable value.

decreased to a loss of compared to a loss of for the three-month period ended . Gross margin declined to a loss of 268.3%, inclusive of a non-cash write-down of inventory and deposits to reflect their net realizable value. Adjusted EBITDA 2 of a loss of $8,488 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 declined from a loss of $1,916 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA is mainly attributable to the lower gross profit recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

of a loss of for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 declined from a loss of in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA is mainly attributable to the lower gross profit recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Net loss for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 of $73,799 compared to net income of $5,603 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019 . Included in the net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is a $35,567 impairment of goodwill and a $2,140 impairment of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets related to the acquisition of SugarLeaf in July 2019 . In addition, the net loss also includes accelerated amortization of $13,953 also related to the SugarLeaf acquisition.

Recent Corporate Highlights

In February 2021 , Neptune announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in Sprout Foods, an organic plant-based baby and toddler food company. The Company expects the Neptune/Sprout combination to result in significant incremental revenue growth for both companies with several near and long-term revenue synergy opportunities identified as well as an exciting new product pipeline to be launched under the Sprout brand.

, Neptune announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in Sprout Foods, an organic plant-based baby and toddler food company. The Company expects the Neptune/Sprout combination to result in significant incremental revenue growth for both companies with several near and long-term revenue synergy opportunities identified as well as an exciting new product pipeline to be launched under the Sprout brand. Neptune's Mood Ring™ recreational cannabis products became available for purchase in British Columbia in December 2020 . Mood Ring™ is the next generation of cannabis products, including High CBD Oil, High CBD Capsules, Classic Hashish, and Legacy Hashish.

in . Mood Ring™ is the next generation of cannabis products, including High CBD Oil, High CBD Capsules, Classic Hashish, and Legacy Hashish. In January 2021 , Neptune shipped its in-house developed Cannabis brand Mood Ring™ Hashish. We have also received a supply order for Mood Ring™ Hashish from the Ontario Cannabis Store, the wholesaler and sole online retailer for recreational cannabis in Ontario .

, Neptune shipped its in-house developed Cannabis brand Mood Ring™ Hashish. We have also received a supply order for Mood Ring™ Hashish from the Ontario Cannabis Store, the wholesaler and sole online retailer for recreational cannabis in . Neptune has formed additional alliances to increase distribution via an increased online presence, with greater online availability of products expected in the coming quarters.

Neptune continues to build its broad portfolio of natural, plant-based, and sustainable brands and CPG products in key health and wellness markets, including hemp, nutraceuticals, personal care, and home care.

______________________ 2 See "Caution Regarding Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Adjusted EBITDA" which follow.

Management Commentary

Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune, stated: "The third quarter represented a pivotal point in Neptune's transformation to a B2C provider of plant-based health and wellness products. I am excited about the prospects and opportunities ahead for Neptune as we transition to a branded consumer-packaged goods company and the endless possibilities that come with that: from M&A, to the development of new products that disrupt traditional consumption habits, and of course, the cannabis movement in the United States. We are very encouraged by the recent comments of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). The success of our recent launch of Mood Ring™ in British Columbia with rapid sell-through at the retail level reinforces our confidence.

"Just as we have accomplished to date with Mood Ring™, our focus remains on developing innovative brands that resonate with the consumer in the health and wellness markets, including hemp, nutraceuticals, personal care, and home care. We believe this will lead to higher and more sustainable profitability and will create value for shareholders."

Dr. Toni Rinow, Chief Financial Officer and Global Operating Officer of Neptune, added: "In the third quarter, we substantially completed the transition to consumer packaged goods and branded products. We are excited for the growth opportunities ahead in our consumer-facing health and wellness brands. We remain focused on innovation and developing brands that will generate strong and sustainable profitability and cash flow for our shareholders."

Financial tables to follow:

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC. Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)

For the three-month and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019



Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

















Revenue from sales and services $ 2,768,639 $ 8,806,831 $ 41,983,273 $ 18,817,506 Royalty revenues

523,096

339,743

1,217,743

1,029,912 Other revenues

28,579

27,835

52,815

200,280 Total revenues

3,320,314

9,174,409

43,253,831

20,047,698

















Cost of sales, net of subsidies of $875,559 for both periods (2019 - nil for both periods)

(12,227,982)

(9,212,937)

(53,457,248)

(20,789,726) Gross profit (loss)

(8,907,668)

(38,528)

(10,203,417)

(742,028)

















Research and development expenses, net of tax credits and grants of nil and $16,227 (2019 - $28,519 and ($5,428))

(436,307)

(1,041,123)

(1,437,376)

(1,924,409) Selling, general and administrative expenses, net of subsidies of $913,987 for both periods (2019 - nil for both periods)

(31,580,722)

(13,156,063)

(62,869,456)

(35,267,384) Impairment loss related to property, plant and equipment

(1,998,497)

—

(1,998,497)

— Impairment loss related to right-of-use assets

(142,345)

—

(142,345)

— Impairment loss related to goodwill and intangible assets

(35,567,246)

(44,096,585)

(35,567,246)

(44,096,585) Loss from operating activities

(78,632,785)

(58,332,299)

(112,218,337)

(82,030,406)

















Finance income

18,255

42,288

49,314

125,091 Finance costs

(821,180)

(94,994)

(1,111,539)

(445,970) Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(1,558,231)

(516,532)

(3,842,024)

227,656 Revaluation of liability related to warrants

5,366,395

—

5,366,395

— Change in fair value of derivative assets and liabilities

—

64,509,107

—

60,425,887



3,005,239

63,939,869

462,146

60,332,664 Income (loss) before income taxes

(75,627,546)

5,607,570

(111,756,191)

(21,697,742)

















Income tax recovery (expense)

1,828,930

(4,996)

4,690,040

73,360 Net income (loss)

(73,798,616)

5,602,574

(107,066,151)

(21,624,382)

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Unrealized gains on investment

247,974

1,194,973

(12,026)

3,990,431 Net change in unrealized foreign currency losses on translation of net investments in foreign operations

(1,773,253)

(24,770)

(4,379,886)

(730,221) Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,525,279)

1,170,203

(4,391,912)

3,260,210

















Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (75,323,895) $ 6,772,777 $ (111,458,063) $ (18,364,172)

















Basic and diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.59) $ 0.06 $ (0.95) $ (0.24)

















Basic weighted average number of common shares

125,698,097

93,622,893

113,168,067

88,280,012

NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC. Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at

December 31, March 31,

2020 2020 Assets

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,205,697 $ 16,577,076 Short-term investment

24,032

36,000 Trade and other receivables

19,145,001

10,793,571 Prepaid expenses

5,765,445

2,296,003 Inventories

19,407,453

9,092,538



76,547,628

38,795,188









Property, plant and equipment

61,142,974

60,028,574 Right-of-use assets

886,950

1,386,254 Intangible assets

5,012,223

25,518,287 Goodwill

3,283,626

42,333,174 Tax credits recoverable

184,470

184,470 Other asset

210,000

530,000 Total assets $ 147,267,871 $ 168,775,947









Liabilities and Equity

















Current liabilities:







Trade and other payables $ 13,345,261 $ 12,451,669 Lease liabilities

449,711

450,125 Loans and borrowings

3,250,000

3,180,927 Deferred revenues

374,807

17,601 Provisions

1,676,228

1,115,703



19,096,007

17,216,025









Lease liabilities

770,987

1,141,314 Long-term payables

177,202

555,440 Deferred tax liabilities

94,856

5,015,106 Liability related to warrants

6,057,983

— Other liability

1,781,500

1,217,769 Total liabilities

27,978,535

25,145,654









Equity:







Share capital

293,735,479

213,876,454 Warrants

23,709,384

18,597,776 Contributed surplus

71,319,786

69,173,313 Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,125,464

5,517,376 Deficit

(270,600,777)

(163,534,626) Total equity

119,289,336

143,630,293









Commitments and contingencies







Subsequent event







Total liabilities and equity $ 147,267,871 $ 168,775,947

ADJUSTED EBIDTA

Although the concept of Adjusted EBIDTA is not a financial or accounting measure defined under IFRS and it may not be comparable to other issuers, it is widely used by companies. Neptune obtains its Adjusted EBITDA measurement by adding to net loss, net finance costs and depreciation and amortization, and by subtracting income tax recovery. Other items such as stock-based compensation, non-employee compensation related to warrants, litigation provisions, acquisition costs, signing bonuses, severances and related costs, impairment losses, write-downs, revaluations and changes in fair values of the Corporation are also added back as they may vary significantly from one period to another. Adjusting for these items does not imply they are non-recurring.

Adjusted EBITDA1 reconciliation, in thousands of dollars



Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended

December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019

















Net income (loss) for the period $ (73,799) $ 5,603 $ (107,066) $ (21,624) Add (deduct):















Depreciation and amortization

2,815

2,556

8,365

5,772 Acceleration of amortization and impairment of long-lived non-financial assets

13,953

—

13,953

— Revaluation of liability related to warrants

(5,366)

—

(5,366)

— Net finance costs

5,287

569

5,028

4,176 Stock-based compensation

3,577

4,503

9,729

13,239 Non-employee compensation related to warrants

1,695

1,053

5,112

1,053 Provisions

80

72

561

231 Acquisition costs

—

52

—

2,211 Signing bonuses, severances and related costs

—

—

601

1,263 Cybersecurity incident

—

—

1,983

— Write-down of inventories and deposits

7,391

—

7,391

— Impairment loss on long-lived assets

37,708

44,097

37,708

44,097 Income tax expense (recovery)

(1,829)

(60,426)

(4,690)

(60,426) Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

5

—

(73) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (8,488) $ (1,916) $ (26,691) $ (10,081)

Please note that non-employee compensation related to warrants and signing bonuses are new additions to the Company's calculation methodology since the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Signing bonuses did not occur previously, so no restatement of the previous periods was needed, but there were non-employee compensation expenses related to warrants in previous quarters; consequently, the amounts for the nine-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 reflect the sum of those expenses for all quarters of respective fiscal years. Please also note that the change in fair value of the contingent consideration was also added to the calculation of the adjusted EBITDA for the comparative periods.

____________________________ 1. The Adjusted EBITDA is not a standard measure endorsed by IFRS requirements.

