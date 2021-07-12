Neptune Retail Solutions Announces Digital Transformation

Neptune Retail Solutions Announces Digital TransformationNew Executive Leadership Team Sets the Foundation to Accelerat Tweet this

The NRS transformation started in May 2020 when William Redmond, Jr was appointed as the new CEO and Lori Bush as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. This kicked off a company redesign to align go to market functions and products whereby the new marketing unit included digital, consumer insights, product and MarCom. Other key leadership changes included:

was tapped to stand up a digital business unit, as SVP/ GM, driving better coordination of digital opportunities and the operational support required, as well as opening up agency selling for the first time in the company's history. Frank Cotignola was promoted to lead a Consumer Insights team of 12 industry experts, charged with identifying growth categories and opportunities based on real world data.

Building on this solid foundation and to accelerate omni-channel growth through 2021 and beyond, the company is announcing the appointment of four senior executives in newly created roles:

has joined as VP Neptune Digital Sales. Andy's success spans the past seventeen years, nine of which at Amazon. His most recent assignment was head of Amazon's US Grocery Advertising Sales business. Andy will lead the current US & digital selling team, while scoping and building the team to meet Neptune's growth potential. Scott Throndson has joined the digital product organization as Vice President of Product Management. Scott has 20+ years of experience leading product and technology teams at several organizations including Amazon, Walmart, RetailMeNot, and Pitney Bowes. In this role, Scott will drive innovation and build connectivity between digital products and in-store tools to unlock value for our retailer and advertiser partners.

is joining NRS as Director of Product, Checkout 51. Rebecca has 8+ years of experience managing both mobile and web products across several organizations, most notably at PayPal and Rakuten. Rebecca will lead the Checkout 51 product strategy under Scott's leadership. NRS has finalized terms to add a highly experienced digital executive to the newly created role VP of Marketing, Checkout 51, and will announce the details of this hire in August.

Neptune Retail Solutions looks forward to announcing further incremental omni-channel growth investments in the coming weeks.

ABOUT Neptune Retail Solutions:

NRS is a leading omni-channel retail marketing company in the US & Canada that delivers profitable growth for retailers and brands. The NRS platform is powered by both exclusive in store marketing rights in North America's largest grocers and drugstores, including Kroger, Albertsons, Loblaws, Walgreens and CVS, in addition to exclusive deterministic first party data.

