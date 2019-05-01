Neptune to Present at May 2019 Conferences

LAVAL, QC, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) is pleased to announce its participation at the BMO Capital Markets' 2019 Farm to Market Conference in New York City on May 15 and 16 and the Cowen and Company's Toronto Cannabis Summit on May 22.

At BMO, Neptune's President and CEO, Jim Hamilton, will be presenting at 4:50 pm on May 16, 2019. At Cowen, Mr. Hamilton will participate on the Extraction panel taking place at 2:45 pm on May 22, 2019.

Neptune's management team will also be available for meetings at both events. Copies of the investor presentation will be available at the events and on Neptune's website: www.neptunecorp.com.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. Licensed by Health Canada to process cannabis at its 50,000 square foot facility located in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Neptune brings decades of experience in the natural products sector to the legal cannabis industry. Leveraging its scientific and technological expertise, Neptune focuses on the development of value-added and differentiated products for the Canadian and global cannabis markets. Neptune's activities also include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil®, and of a variety of marine and seed oils. Its head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

