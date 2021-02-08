Neptune to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on February 15, 2021

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter in the afternoon on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Following the release of its financial results, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 AM (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to discuss these results.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Call: 1 (888) 231-8191 (Canada and U.S.)

1 (647) 427-7450 (International) Conference ID: 4983574

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of Neptune's website under Investor Events and Presentations at www.neptunecorp.com or directly at https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1422455&tp_key=4bf67ecc50. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

