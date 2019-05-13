Neptune Welcomes Martin Landry as Chief of Corporate Development & Strategy

New pivotal executive position further strengthens leadership team to realize the Company's growth ambition

LAVAL, QC, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Landry to the position of Chief of Corporate Development & Strategy. Mr. Landry will be joining the Company's management team as of May 27, 2019.

Martin Landry, CPA, CA has cumulated 20 years of experience in capital markets and accounting. Since 2013, Martin was at the forefront of the Canadian cannabis industry and witnessed its evolution firsthand. In his last position as Managing Director Equity Research at GMP Securities, he developed an extensive network in the cannabis industry. He is a seasoned investment professional and in 2018 and 2017, Martin ranked first amongst Canadian equity analysts for Small Cap/Special Situations research according to Brendan Wood International.

With the creation of this new pivotal position, Neptune takes a leap forward in the execution of its vision towards becoming a global leader in the offering of value added, differentiated science-based products for the legal cannabis and nutrition consumer product markets.

"We are extremely pleased to have Martin join our team as he takes on this new role as Chief of Corporate Development & Strategy. This appointment reflects our absolute commitment to having the best team to advance the Company's strategic corporate initiatives. As a trusted professional with extensive knowledge of both the cannabis industry and consumer products, Martin will play a crucial role in developing and executing Neptune's strategy to realize the Company's growth ambition," said Jim Hamilton, President and CEO of Neptune.

"I am joining Neptune at an exciting time to help drive the development and delivery of the Company's strategic priorities. Also, I look forward to be part of a leadership team that will be dedicated to growing the business in the global marketplace and further leverage the great strides Neptune has already made in the health and wellness consumer product sector," said Mr. Landry.

As Chief of Corporate Development & Strategy, Mr. Landry will oversee the development and implementation of Neptune's corporate development strategy to help propel the Company's leadership in its new growth trajectory, as well as certain key financial, and communication processes.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. Licensed by Health Canada to process cannabis at its 50,000-square-foot facility located in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Neptune brings decades of experience in the natural products sector to the legal cannabis industry. Leveraging its scientific and technological expertise, Neptune focuses on the development of value-added and differentiated products for the Canadian and global cannabis markets. Neptune's activities also include the development and commercialization of turnkey nutrition solutions and patented ingredients such as MaxSimil®, and of a variety of marine and seed oils. Its head office is located in Laval, Quebec.

