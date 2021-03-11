Nercon Conveyors Introduces Innovative New Rotary Accumulation Table

"Customers today want a solution on their production floors ASAP," said Darrick Prill, Nercon's engineering manager. "We asked ourselves how we could simplify the design to achieve various speeds and torque needs while reducing the amount of lead time needed for the solution. Using the new variable frequency drive (VFD) solution, we've reduced the lead time to 10 business days."

The new VFD innovation allows a single gear motor to be manipulated to a variety of speeds from 5-90 hertz

Improving the design included replacing traditional gear motors options that provided the torque that drove the table's speed and performance with a variable frequency drive (VFD) used in tandem with a single gear motor.

"The new VFD innovation allows a single gear motor to be manipulated to a variety of speeds from 5-90 hertz," explained Brian Henshaw, mechanical project engineer. "The result is a more lightweight, flexible version of the tank we had before—but still as reliable and durable as the prior model."

The innovative new design is now more reliable at the extremes than it was before and as compared to many competitive models, handling 1200-2700 inch pounds of torque with ease and reducing wear and tear on the motor that can lead to burnout at extreme loads and higher speeds.

The new design also provides customers with the ability to de-accumulate product, which allows operators to quickly and randomly place larger amounts of product on the table without worrying about lining them up one by one since the table handles that work and effort for the operator.

Engineered with extremely flexible legs, the table can be adjusted to a variety of heights. With 36-, 48- and 60-inch sizes available, the new tables are designed to accommodate a variety of product sizes and conveyor speeds perfect for smaller conveyor line needs.

"We don't put the Nercon name on anything until we believe the design will exceed customer expectations," said Prill. "This is by far the simplest and easiest way to accumulate without using a lot more control work and advanced technology. It will perform exceptionally well for a long, long time for customers needing some type of basic accumulation on their production lines."

The newly redesigned Rotary Accumulation Tables have been well-received in the industry, with sales in the first few months exceeding expectations, according to Prill. To read more about the redesign, visit www.nerconconveyors.com.

Nercon is a leading national conveyor manufacturer with a corporate office in Neenah, Wisconsin and a fabrication and assembly facility in Oconto, Wisconsin. Nercon designs and manufactures standardized and custom traditional and hygienic conveyor systems and conveyor equipment for all types of consumer-packaged goods, food and pharmaceutical companies throughout North America since 1976.

