Nerds on Site Expands US Nerd Mobile Fleet By 133%

Florida and Arizona lead the way in first three months since IPO

TORONTO, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nerds on Site Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (OTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace, is pleased to report that the Company has expanded its mobile fleet by 133% in the 3 months since the Company's IPO.

"With such a rapid increase in NerdMobiles and number of Nerds, we are very excited and based on experience, anticipate, an uptick in Nerd applications and accelerated revenue growth in these new markets for us in the US," said Charlie Regan, CEO.

Nerds on Site has ordered 20 new fully branded Red VW Beetle NerdMobiles for Florida and Arizona

and New target markets include Cary , Durham and Raleigh, North Carolina along with Henderson, Nevada

, and along with The total number of NerdMobiles launched in US since IPO increases from 15 to 35, representing a 133% increase in over 3 months.

This NerdMobile order organically fits into the Company's US expansion program, where the target is launching 100 new NerdMobiles and NERD franchisees within the next 24 months. Initial launch teams in Arizona and Florida are generating service calls as a result of their marketing and awareness programs, as was anticipated based on historical growth models in Canada.

"Our growth model indicates that by reaching our 100 NERD target, the Company will more than double current revenue," added Mr. Regan. "It is encouraging to see the same effect from our NerdMobile parades and highly visible NERD community presence, as we have proven in Canada, replicating itself in the US markets we have chosen for initial build out of the brand."

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds on Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to small and medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds on Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000. The Company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. The Company's business model is based on Nerds sub contracts in Canada and a franchise model for USA expansion.

