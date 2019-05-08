Nerds On Site Investment in Adam Networks Delivering Results

Internet Security Venture demonstrates 10X Growth in Technology Applications

TORONTO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nerds On Site Inc. ("NERDS" or the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (QTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace, is pleased to provide an update on its investment in Adam Networks ("ADAMNet") headed by David Redekop, a co-founder of Nerds On Site.

ADAMnet has developed and launched a novel internet security application. ADAMnet's complete solution is a military grade security service that runs on dedicated hardware with maximum flexibility to provide role-specific policies to devices, tracking them throughout one's network without requiring any endpoint software installation.

ADAMnet Highlights:

3500 subscribers

50,000 endpoints to more than 500,000 protected in the last 12 months

Proprietary (patent pending) endpoint security protocol

All client NERDcare contract implementations incorporate this protocol

"There is not a single publicized Internet security threat over the last 30 years that would have been able to succeed if adam:ONE, our total solution, was deployed on the targeted network, said David Redekop, ADAMnet Founder. "This includes Stuxnet, Wannacry, NotPetya, the Ethereum attack, Equifax Breach etc."

NERDS provided $1 million CAD (approx.), in the form of debt over the last 4 years. The Company postponed interest payments as the technology was under development in exchange for 20% royalty payable to NERDS. ADAMnet's business has advanced to the point where it has begun debt repayments with interest of 8.0% annually. ADAMnet leadership is active in both the USA and Canada in the effort to execute its aggressive growth strategy.

About Adam Networks:

ADAMnet created a ZEROTRUST internet traffic filtering application, that once installed allows the client, even without any substantial IT knowledge to take control of the traffic that comes in and out of the home, small or medium office. ADAMnet has recently begun offering a managed solution available to managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) with a service level agreement (SLA) to ensure high uptime along with the security offering. Team members now include PhD level system engineers, cloud architects, support, sales & marketing teams.

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds on Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds on Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 with normalized net earnings of about $100,000.00. The Company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. Nerd's business model is based on Nerds sub contracts in Canada and a franchise model for USA expansion.

