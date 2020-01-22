NerdWallet Selects Fairway As Winner Of 2020 "Best-of" Award

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, the nation's #1 FHA purchase mortgage lender, was awarded NerdWallet's Best Mortgage Lender for FHA Loans in 2020.

NerdWallet's "Best-of" award recognizes the top mortgage lenders and financial institutions in the country. NerdWallet selects winners using a rigorous evaluation process that assigns points for various product features and attributes. The end result is an unbiased list of the year's best products.

"At the heart of Fairway are our career mortgage professional loan officers, embedded in their local communities, giving back every day; this award is for them," said Steve Jacobson, Founder and CEO of Fairway. "The real work they do isn't about loans — it's what they do every day to put families in homes."

"Shopping for a mortgage is intimidating, because borrowers have hundreds of lenders to choose from and it's hard to know which you can trust," says Holden Lewis, NerdWallet's authority on mortgages and real estate. "These awards are designed to provide clarity to home buyers and refinancers so they can make the financial decisions that are right for them."

Fairway was founded in 1996 and has since grown to be the nation's largest purchase mortgage lender. In 2019, Fairway increased loan volume by 46%, added 17 locations, and brought on 483 employees throughout the country to helping more families buy the home of their dreams.

About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS 2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with a wide array of innovative products that can help make homeownership more affordable with the speed and service their clients deserve. Fairway is dedicated to finding great mortgage rates and provides some of the fastest turn times for its buyers. We strive to exceed expectations, guarantee satisfaction and earn trust. For more information, please visit www.fairwayindependentmc.com.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. Its website and app provide consumers with personalized, unbiased and actionable insights so they can make money moves with confidence. Consumers have free access to NerdWallet's expert articles, comparison-shopping marketplace and personalized membership experience. For more information, visit www.nerdwallet.com.

SOURCE Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation

