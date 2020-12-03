nerdytec Launches New Gaming Lapdesk, the Couchmaster® CYCON2

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming hardware company nerdytec today announces the launch of its latest gaming lapdesk, the Couchmaster® CYCON², along with the limited edition version, the CYPUNK, which pays homage to the long-awaited AAA blockbuster game.

nerdytec's Couchmaster® CYCON² is the latest version of the CYCON, the video game market's most well-rounded lapdesk. This new model stays true to the core mission of the original: to provide maximum comfort and performance for couch-based gamers, while allowing them to fully immerse themselves into their gaming experience.

However, the CYCON² represents a serious upgrade to its predecessor. In terms of functionality, the lapdesk has six USB slots (compared to four in the original CYCON), magnetic flaps and only one screw (if needed) on the back of the lapboard for easy cable storage, and a USB cable with a two-in-one cord for power and USB 3.0 connection that provides ultimate power. It also includes a fast-charging port for gadgets such as a tablet or smartphone, a practical mouse bag, high-quality, compact cushions, and two side compartments for drinks or other gaming accessories.

In addition, the CYCON² is resource-conscious. The lapdesk is made out of recycled plastic and its vacuum-sealed cushions have allowed nerdytec to minimize packaging.

The CYPUNK Limited Edition lapdesk has all the functionality of the CYCON² but is also complete with design by multimedia artist Matthew Midir of outGroove Production, offering a high-class, retro-futuristic look.

The CYPUNK is laden with typical 80s colors and features details such as the futuristic DeLorean. It also boasts a neon sign forest with unmistakable "cityspeak" lettering and the high-tech thermal printing includes bold, eye-catching colors.

"The CYCON² is the new-and-improved version of the CYCON, with new features that cater to our customers' requests. With the CYCON², couch gamers have more power, connectivity and style than ever before," said Chris Mut, CEO of nerdytec.

"And with the Couchmaster® CYPUNK, we aim to bring the awesome world of Cyberpunk directly into gamers' living rooms and allow the biggest fans to show their true passion for the game," he explained.

The CYCON² is now available for pre-order here, in colors fusion grey and black, alongside the limited edition CYPUNK.

About nerdytec

nerdytec is an international gaming hardware company headquartered in Cologne, Germany. The company was born from the passion for gaming of its two founders: Chris Mut and Roman Jakob, and now offers a range of premium gaming lapdesks to enable all gamers to play and surf from the comfort of their couch.

