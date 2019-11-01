Nerve Damage in the Feet a Prominent Consequence of Diabetes

Neuropathy is caused by blood sugar levels that get too high or too low, damaging the nerves that lead to the feet and preventing them from functioning properly. The result could be anything from intensely painful burning, tingling sensations to numbness and heaviness in the feet. Those who lose sensation altogether may not notice an injury or sore, which could lead to a serious infection. Numbness can also lead to balance problems or cause a fall.

Startling statistics indicate as many as 70 percent of people with diabetes suffer from neuropathy, and the nerve damage is most often permanent. Visiting a podiatrist regularly can help patients avoid peripheral neuropathy and address the symptoms if nerve damage does occur.

"Pain or numbness in your feet is never normal," said APMA President David G. Edwards, DPM. "What you can't feel can hurt you. Daily self-exams are critical for people with diabetes, but if you notice any changes in sensation in your feet, don't wait to see your podiatrist!"

The Don't Lose Your Nerve to Diabetes campaign, which takes place during November's Diabetes Awareness Month, features educational material geared toward the public and a depth of materials for health-care providers. To learn more about the campaign, and to find a podiatrist in your area, visit www.apma.org/diabetes.

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) is the nation's leading professional organization for today's podiatrists. Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPMs) are qualified by their education, training, and experience to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the foot, ankle, and structures of the leg. APMA has 53 state component locations across the United States and its territories, with a membership of more than 12,500 podiatrists. All practicing APMA members are licensed by the state in which they practice podiatric medicine. For more information, visit www.apma.org.

