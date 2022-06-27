Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market Forecast: Increasing R&D Investments & Research Expenditure to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market by Products (Neuromodulation Devices (Deep Brain Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation), Biomaterials (Nerve Conduits, Nerve Wraps), Application (Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Stem Cell Therapy) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nerve repair & regeneration market is expected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2027 from USD 6.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.1%. The growth in this market is driven by increasing research expenditure on the neurological disorders by the government, the increasing R&D investments by the market players into the neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices and the biomaterials. Also, the expanding geriatric population base dries the growth of the market by placing more demand of the nerve repair and regeneration products.



The biomaterial as segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on product type, the nerve repair and regenerations market is segmented into neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices and biomaterials. The biomaterials segment is expected to register the highest CAGR which is driven by the research investments, and R&D expenditure by the government and market players.



The internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation segment is accounted for the largest share during the analysis period.



Based on the neurostimulation and neuromodulation application, the nerve repair & regeneration market is segmented the neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices market is segmented into internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications and external neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications. The internal neurostimulation neuromodulation segment is held the largest share during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of nerve related injuries and the high incidence of neurological disorders.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period. North America is expected to dominate the market share



In this report, the nerve repair & regeneration market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa and Latin America). In 2021, North America held the largest share of the market owing to the presence of the leading players and advanced healthcare infrastructure.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the massive population base, increasing economical growth, improving healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure, high reverence of the neurologic diseases and the rising demandKey Topics Covered:



8 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market, by Region



9 Competitive Landscape



