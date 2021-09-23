Nervos Integrates with Covalent to Make Accessing Blockchain Data Easier

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervos today announced it will be integrating both its testnet and mainnet with Covalent , a leading provider of indexing solutions for blockchains, expanding the availability of data on the network and simplifying the experience for developers building on Polyjuice, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible layer running on top of Nervos CKB, who need access to reliable, high-quality data.

Every day, hundreds of millions of transactions take place across the entire blockchain ecosystem, providing a wealth of deep, granular, and historical data that can be used to not only help developers and teams improve their projects and applications but also enhance interconnectivity in the space. However, the data behind those transactions is not always easily accessible, and in some cases, is nearly impossible to extract.

To address this issue, Covalent provides a unified API to bring full transparency and visibility to assets across all blockchain networks. Its dataset supports 25B+ transactions, 30,000+ price feeds, and 200,000+ smart contracts for querying.

Through this integration, Nervos is expanding the availability of data on its network and simplifying the experience for developers who need reliable, high-quality data. Using the Covalent API, developers can pull Nervos mainnet data and easily access the network via the unified API by changing the chainId parameter. The blockchain data available includes:

Token balances per address

Historical transactions per address

Historical prices by address and ticker symbol

Decoded log events

"Both Nervos Network and Covalent share a vision of a global economy that is public and decentralized. At Covalent, we are getting there by building an accessible Web3 data layer and indexing Nervos which is making meaningful changes in creating universal blockchain solutions," said Ganesh Swami, co-founder and CEO at Covalent.

In addition to the integration, Covalent will soon be launching a campaign for developers building with Nervos.

"Our integration with Covalent significantly enhances the developer experience on Nervos, which is one of our main priorities as we grow our ecosystem and open up access to our multi-chain solutions. We look forward to seeing how our community members use this new tool and resource," said Kevin Wang, co-founder at Nervos.

About Nervos

The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and public blockchain ecosystem aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

The Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB) is the layer 1, proof of work, public permissionless blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability, and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts and layer 2 scaling. Its unique crypto-economic model is designed to better align the interests of users, developers, and miners as compared to first-generation blockchains.

For more information on Nervos, visit www.nervos.org .

About Covalent

Covalent leverages big-data technologies to create meaning from hundreds of billions of data points, delivering actionable insights to investors and allowing developers to allocate resources to higher-utility goals within their organization. Instead of pain-stakingly sourcing data from a small handful of chains, Covalent aggregates information from across dozens of sources including nodes, chains and data feeds. The Covalent API then sources end users with individualized data by wallet, including current and historical investment performance across all types of digital assets. Most importantly, Covalent returns this data in a rapid and consistent manner, incorporating all relevant data within one API interface.

