Nervos to Host the 'Web3 World Championship' Global Hackathon

Developers and teams from all over the world are invited to compete for a $75,000 prize pool and exclusive NFT rewards

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervos today announced the upcoming Web3 World Championship , a global hackathon aimed at highlighting, supporting, and promoting the best talents in Web3. A prize pool of $75,000 in CKB, the native token of the Nervos Network, and exclusive NFTs will be awarded to the winning individuals and teams. The hackathon will launch online March 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET and run through May 2, 2022.

Participants are invited to become a Web3 World Champion by competing in team and solo activities, including:

100 Meter Dash. Contenders will race to port their Ethereum decentralized application (dApp) project to Nervos. The first 10 to do so will each win $1,000 in CKB.

Contenders will race to port their Ethereum decentralized application (dApp) project to Nervos. The first 10 to do so will each win in CKB. Relay. Teams of three participants each will create a dApp and launch it on Nervos' EVM compatible Layer 2, Godwoken. The winning team will receive $12,000 in CKB and the second-place team will get $7,500 in CKB.

Teams of three participants each will create a dApp and launch it on Nervos' EVM compatible Layer 2, Godwoken. The winning team will receive in CKB and the second-place team will get in CKB. Marathon. Teams will battle to build a meaningful dApp and launch it on Godwoken. The winning team will receive $15,000 in CKB, and the second and third place winners will receive $13,000 and $7,500 in CKB, respectively.

Teams will battle to build a meaningful dApp and launch it on Godwoken. The winning team will receive in CKB, and the second and third place winners will receive and in CKB, respectively. Art Attack. Teams will create and mint an NFT on kollect.me , Nervos' flagship NFT platform. The teams that create the top 10 NFTs will each win $1,000 in CKB.

To help participants prepare for and succeed in the hackathon, Nervos will host a series of learning sessions, spaces, and live sessions. After the hackathon, participants will also have the opportunity to pursue further funding, marketing and launching opportunities, and mentoring opportunities.

"The world of Web3 offers unprecedented opportunities for creativity and innovation powered by blockchain technology, and that's the inspiration for this hackathon," said Kevin Wang, co-founder at Nervos Network. "The Web3 World Championship, one of the first events of its kind, will not only showcase how easy it is to port an Ethereum dApp to Nervos but also give developers and team a clear path to contribute to our burgeoning ecosystem."

Contributing to the world of Web3 has been an important part of Nervos' mission since before the next iteration of the internet was even a topic of discussion within the blockchain community. As Nervos moves closer towards its vision for an interoperable blockchain ecosystem—or Interoperability 2.0—the network is opening up even more opportunities for individuals and teams to create and launch Universal Applications, applications that transcend individual blockchains to work seamlessly across every chain in the ecosystem, through events like the Web3 World Championship.

To enroll in the hackathon, go to https://web3champs.com/ . The first 500 enrollees will win a unique NFT designed by Indonesian artist Ilham ( @ilham_nft ), and the winners will be announced on May 18, 2022.

For more information on Nervos-powered events, follow the Nervos Developer Relations team on Twitter .

About Nervos

The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and public blockchain ecosystem aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

The Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB) is the layer 1, proof of work, public, permissionless blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability, and the permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts and layer 2 scaling. Its unique crypto-economic model is designed to better align the interests of users, developers, and miners as compared to first-generation blockchains.

For more information on Nervos, visit www.nervos.org .

