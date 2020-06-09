Nesco Holdings, Inc. Appoints Chief Digital Officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO, "Nesco" or the "Company"), a leading provider of specialty rental equipment to the electric utility, telecom and rail infrastructure end-markets, announced today that Chris Hulse will be joining Nesco as Chief Digital Officer on June 15, 2020.

Mr. Hulse has nearly 20 years of business development and digital transformation experience. He most recently served as Digital Transformation Advisor for Platinum Equity's operations group, where he worked directly with Platinum's portfolio companies on the identification, development and execution of change management and digital transformation initiatives. Previously, Mr. Hulse was Chief Digital Officer of BlueLine Rental, an equipment rental company, where he was responsible for advancing digital expertise and the implementation of transformational solutions across all departments. During his time at BlueLine, Mr. Hulse also led the marketing department as Chief Marketing Officer.

In his role as Chief Digital Officer, Mr. Hulse will be responsible for implementing digital solutions and leading Nesco's marketing and IT departments.

"We are thrilled Chris is joining our team and know we will immediately benefit from his skillsets," said Lee Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of Nesco. "Chris's proven track record of building digital experiences in the rental industry will help Nesco enhance our marketing and leverage data-driven technology to optimize our operations and develop new digital value propositions for our customers."

Nesco is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America. Nesco offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco's coast-to-coast rental fleet of over 4,600 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear and hi-rail equipment. For more information, please visit investors.nescospecialty.com.

