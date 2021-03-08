Nesco Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights

All metrics compared to fourth quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted

- Total revenue increased 7.8% to $83.3 million

- Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS) segment revenue increased 7.3% to $65.2 million

- Parts, Tools and Accessories (PTA) segment revenue increased 9.6% to $18.0 million

- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9.2% to $32.3 million

- Net loss of $7.3 million compared to net income of $3.1 million

- Free cash flow increased to $28.5 million from negative $2.6 million

- Announced acquisition of Custom Truck to create industry-leading specialty equipment rental platform with a combined fleet of 8,800 units and more than $1.3 billion in original equipment cost

Full Year 2020 Highlights

All metrics compared to 2019 unless otherwise noted

- Total revenue increased 14.7% to $302.7 million

- Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS) segment revenue increased 9.1% to $236.6 million

- Parts, Tools and Accessories (PTA) segment revenue increased 40.1% to $66.2 million

- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 7.0% to $118.6 million

- Net loss of $21.3 million compared to a net loss of $27.1 million

- Free cash flow increased to $13.3 million from negative $62.5 million

- Available liquidity of $93.6 million as of December 31, 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO, "Nesco" or the "Company"), a leading provider of specialty rental equipment to the electric utility, telecom and rail infrastructure end markets, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $83.3 million, an increase of 7.8% from the fourth quarter of 2019, as increased equipment sales and growth in PTA more than offset the negative impact of COVID-19 related project delays.

For the full year 2020, the Company reported total revenue of $302.7 million, an increase of 14.7%, primarily due to higher equipment sales and the acquisition of Truck Utilities.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 9.2% from $35.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $118.6 million, a decrease of 7.0% from $127.5 million in 2019. In both periods, the declines in adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to lower fleet utilization resulting from project delays associated with COVID-19, partially offset by increases in equipment sales and growth in PTA.

A net loss of $7.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $21.3 million for 2020, compared to a net loss of $27.1 million in 2019. The Company recognized a one-time income tax benefit in the third quarter of $23.7 million related to a reduction of the deferred income tax valuation allowance.

"Our positive momentum in the latter part of the third quarter and throughout the fourth quarter helped us achieve record quarterly revenue in both our ERS and PTA segments," said Lee Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of Nesco. "The recovery continues to build in 2021 as new project releases gained pace in the second half of January and carried into February. We believe a bright future lies ahead for Nesco, with strong, multi-year tailwinds in our end markets and countless new opportunities from our strategic combination with Custom Truck."

"During the fourth quarter, we continued to capitalize on improving demand across all of our end markets, maintaining disciplined cost control and capital investments, and driving free cash flow," said Josh Boone, Chief Financial Officer of Nesco. "We were successful on all these fronts in the fourth quarter, generating positive free cash flow for the third consecutive quarter and the full year, while improving our liquidity position, to nearly $94 million at year-end."

ACQUISITION OF CUSTOM TRUCK

As previously announced, on December 3, 2020, Nesco entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Custom Truck One Source, LP ("Custom Truck"). The combination will create a leading, one-stop shop for specialty rental equipment serving highly attractive and growing infrastructure end markets, including transmission and distribution ("T&D"), telecom, rail and other national infrastructure initiatives. Due to complementary business lines, customer bases and capabilities, the combined specialty equipment platform is expected to yield significant benefits from increased scale, broader product and service offerings and expanded geographic coverage with a combined fleet of 8,800 specialty equipment rental units and more than $1.3 billion original equipment cost.

The transaction has been approved by Nesco Holdings' shareholders and is on track to close in the first quarter of 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE BY SEGMENT 
All metrics compared to fourth quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted

Equipment Rental and Sales Segment (78.4% of revenue)

  • Revenue increased 7.3% to $65.2 million, compared to $60.8 million
  • Equipment rental revenue decreased 5.5% to $47.2 million, compared to $50.0 million
    • Average equipment on rent decreased 2.3% to $502.9 million due to COVID-19 related project delays
    • Fleet utilization declined 5.9% to 77.9%
  • Equipment sales revenue increased 66.2% to $18.0 million due to an increase in new and used equipment sales

Parts, Tools and Accessories Segment (21.6% of revenue)

  • Revenue increased 9.6% to $18.0 million, compared to $16.4 million
  • Parts rental revenue of $4.1 million was flat when compared to the same period in 2019 due to COVID-19 related project delays
  • Parts sales and service revenue increased 12.8% to $13.9 million primarily due to the acquisition of Truck Utilities

FULL YEAR REVENUE BY SEGMENT
All metrics compared to 2019 unless otherwise noted

Equipment Rental and Sales Segment (78.1% of revenue)

  • Revenue increased 9.1% to $236.6 million, compared to $216.8 million
  • Equipment rental revenue decreased 1.5% to $179.9 million, compared to $182.7 million
    • Average equipment on rent increased 0.6% to $482.0 million; the Company invested to grow the fleet in 2019 and in the first half of 2020, which resulted in increased equipment on rent year-over-year despite mid-year headwinds resulting from COVID-19 related project delays
    • Fleet utilization declined 10.1% to 74.6%
  • Equipment sales revenue increased 66.2% to $56.6 million due to an increase in new and used equipment sales and a concerted effort to market and sell aging units

Parts, Tools and Accessories Segment (21.9% of revenue)

  • Revenue increased 40.1% to $66.2 million, compared to $47.2 million
  • Parts rental revenue increased 1.8% to $15.6 million when compared to same period in 2019, mainly due to an expansion of PTA locations in 2019 to create a national footprint, which offset the negative impact of COVID-19 related projected delays
  • Parts sales and service revenue increased 58.4% to $50.6 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Truck Utilities

LIQUIDITY AND CASH FLOW

The Company had cash of $3.4 million and availability of $90.2 million under its asset-based credit facility, for total liquidity of $93.6 million as of December 31, 2020, a $24.6 million sequential quarterly improvement. Net debt outstanding, including capital leases, was $735.5 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $29.3 million compared to the end of the third quarter.

For the full year 2020, Nesco reported positive cash flow from operating activities of $42.8 million, an increase of $24.0 million compared to 2019. Net cash outflow from investing activities of $29.3 million in 2020 improved from $129.7 million when compared to 2019 as Nesco curtailed capital expenditures and increased sales of rental equipment. Free cash flow increased to $13.3 million in 2020 from negative free cash flow of $62.5 million in 2019.

Total net capital expenditures in 2020 were $29.5 million. Gross capital expenditures, which include purchases of rental fleet and property and equipment, were $68.4 million. The Company received $38.9 million from the sale of rental equipment and parts, as well as insurance proceeds from damaged equipment.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

With the upcoming transaction, the Company will not be hosting a conference call at this time. The Company will be scheduling a conference call at a later date to discuss its financial results, provide a market update, as well as to provide an update related to the acquisition of Custom Truck.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including financial measures that do not conform with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to analyze its performance and financial condition. These include adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, fleet utilization, original equipment cost (OEC) on rent and net capital expenditures, among other metrics. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes they are the most relevant measures of performance.  Some of these measures are commonly used in the specialty rentals industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide greater insights about its revenue and cost performance, in addition to standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or to be superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.  The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

ABOUT NESCO

Nesco is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America. Nesco offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 4,500 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit investors.nescospecialty.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Nesco's management's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in this press release. This press release is based on certain assumptions that Nesco's management has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as Nesco's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors Nesco believes are appropriate in these circumstances. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many factors could affect Nesco's actual performance and results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. All forward-looking statements attributable to Nesco or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nesco's business and operations as well as the overall economy; Nesco's ability to complete its pending transaction with Custom Truck and the related private placement of notes; Nesco's ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; Nesco's estimates of the size of the markets for its solutions; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Nesco's solutions; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; Nesco's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions, including Nesco's ability to integrate its anticipated transaction with Custom Truck and realize the anticipated benefits thereof; the performance and security of Nesco's services; potential litigation involving Nesco; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Nesco's services. For a more complete description of these and other possible risks and uncertainties, please refer to Nesco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2020, and as updated by Nesco's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Nesco Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue







Rental revenue

$

51,387

$

54,125


$

195,490

$

197,996

Sales of rental equipment

11,948

8,600


31,533

23,767

Sales of new equipment

6,056

2,232


25,099

10,308

Parts sales and services

13,864

12,289


50,617

31,964

Total revenues

83,255

77,246


302,739

264,035

Cost of revenue







Cost of rental revenue

17,837

13,313


59,030

50,829

Depreciation of rental equipment

19,257

19,270


78,532

70,568

Cost of rental equipment sales

9,161

7,649


25,615

20,302

Cost of new equipment sales

4,951

1,902


21,792

8,520

Cost of parts sales and services

8,311

10,131


39,150

25,052

Major repair disposals

671

694


2,177

2,216

Total cost of revenue

60,188

52,959


226,296

177,487

Gross profit

23,067

24,287


76,443

86,548

Operating expenses







Selling, general, and administrative

12,195

9,960


43,464

34,667

Licensing and titling

702

690


2,945

2,617

Amortization and non-rental depreciation

940

858


3,248

3,122

Transaction expenses

5,554

247


6,627

7,641

Asset impairment








657

Other operating expenses

702

613


2,911

1,826

Total operating expenses

20,093

12,368


59,195

50,530

Operating income

2,974

11,919


17,248

36,018

Other expense







Loss on extinguishment of debt








4,005

Interest expense, net

15,384

16,985


63,200

63,361

Other expense, net

(846)

(855)


5,399

1,690

Total other expense

14,538

16,130


68,599

69,056

Loss before income taxes

(11,564)

(4,211)


(51,351)

(33,038)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(4,233)

(7,316)


(30,074)

(5,986)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(7,331)

$

3,105


$

(21,277)

$

(27,052)

Income (Loss) Per Share:







    Basic and diluted

$

(0.15)

$

0.06


$

(0.43)

$

(0.82)

Nesco Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in $000s, except share data)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets


Current Assets


Cash

$

3,412

$

6,302

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,372 and $4,654, respectively

60,933

71,323

Inventory

31,367

33,001

Prepaid expenses and other

7,530

5,217

Total current assets

103,242

115,843

Property and equipment, net

6,269

6,561

Rental equipment, net

335,812

383,420

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

305,631

308,747

Deferred income taxes

16,952


Notes receivable

498

713

Total assets

$

768,404

$

815,284

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit


Current Liabilities


Accounts payable

$

31,829

$

41,172

Accrued expenses

31,991

27,590

Deferred rent income

975

2,270

Current maturities of long-term debt

1,280

1,280

Current portion of capital lease obligations

5,276

5,451

Total current liabilities

71,351

77,763

Long term debt, net

715,858

713,023

Capital leases

5,250

22,631

Deferred income taxes



12,288

Interest rate collar

7,012

1,709

Total long-term liabilities

728,120

749,651




Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' Deficit


Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 49,156,753 and 49,033,903 issued and outstanding, at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

5

5

Additional paid-in capital

434,917

432,577

Accumulated deficit

(465,989)

(444,712)

Total stockholders' deficit

(31,067)

(12,130)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$

768,404

$

815,284

Nesco Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)

2020

2019

Operating activities


Net loss

$

(21,277)

$

(27,052)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flow from operating activities:


Depreciation

79,559

71,548

Amortization - intangibles

3,153

3,008

Amortization - financing costs

3,290

2,913

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

3,765

3,292

Share-based payments

2,357

1,014

Gain on sale of equipment - rental fleet

(7,215)

(5,542)

Gain on insurance proceeds - damaged equipment

(781)

(538)

Major repair disposals

2,177

2,216

Loss on extinguishment of debt



4,005

Asset impairment



657

Change in fair value of derivative

5,303

1,709

Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(28,810)

(6,861)

Changes in assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

7,061

(17,073)

Inventory

(9,642)

(22,683)

Prepaid expenses and other

(2,313)

(2,578)

Accounts payable

3,113

7,547

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,384

6,560

Unearned income

(1,295)

(3,350)

Net cash flow from operating activities

42,829

18,792




Investing activities


Cash paid for business acquisition, net of cash required



(48,425)

Purchase of equipment - rental fleet

(67,546)

(106,641)

Proceeds from sale of equipment and parts

34,923

26,794

Insurance proceeds from damaged equipment

4,010

1,658

Purchase of property and equipment

(874)

(3,065)

Other

173


Net cash flow from investing activities

(29,314)

(129,679)




Financing activities


Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



475,000

Borrowings under revolving credit facilities

86,178

313,000

Repayments under revolving credit facilities

(85,208)

(272,000)

Repayments of short-term debt

(1,146)

(527,531)

Capital lease payments

(15,950)

(5,201)

Proceeds from merger and recapitalization



147,269

Finance fees paid

(279)

(15,488)

Net cash flow from financing activities

(16,405)

115,049

Net change in cash

(2,890)

4,162

Cash at Beginning of Period

6,302

2,140

Cash at End of Period

$

3,412

$

6,302









Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)

2020

2019

Supplemental Cash Flow Information


Cash paid for interest

$

60,340

$

53,595

Cash paid for income taxes

646

455

Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:


Transfer of inventory to rental equipment

10,851

5,804

Rental equipment and property and equipment purchases in accounts payable

9,122

21,643

Rental equipment sales in accounts receivable

5,120

4,684

Extinguishment of capital lease obligations

1,608


Customer note receivable



972

Settlement of note payable with common stock



25,000

Nesco Holdings, Inc. 

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(7,331)

$

3,105

$

(21,277)

$

(27,052)

Interest expense

15,384

16,985

63,200

63,361

Income tax expense (benefit)

(4,233)

(7,316)

(30,074)

(5,986)

Depreciation expense

19,479

19,444

79,559

71,548

Amortization expense

920

836

3,153

3,008

EBITDA

24,219

33,054

94,561

104,879

Adjustments:






   Non-cash purchase accounting impact (1)

1,025

940

2,510

1,802

   Transaction and process improvement costs (2)

6,562

1,190

11,660

15,866

   Major repairs (3)

671

694

2,177

2,216

   Share-based payments (4)

688

551

2,357

1,014

Change in fair value of derivative (5)

(846)

(843)

5,303

1,709

Adjusted EBITDA

$

32,319

$

35,586

$

118,568

$

127,486

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for (1) non-cash purchase accounting impact, (2) transaction and process improvement costs, including the effect of the cessation of operations in Mexico, (3) major repairs, (4) share-based payments, (5) other non-recurring items, if any, and (6) the change in fair value of derivative instruments.  This non-GAAP measure is subject to certain limitations.

(1)

Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting, net of accumulated depreciation, on the cost of equipment sold.  The equipment acquired received a   purchase step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the equipment cost pursuant to our credit agreement.

(2)

2020: Represents transaction costs related to the pending acquisition of Custom Truck, as well as, our acquisition of Truck Utilities; 2019: Represents transaction expenses related to merger activities associated with the transaction with Capitol that was consummated on July 31, 2019. These expenses are comprised of professional consultancy, legal, tax and accounting fees. Also included are costs of startup activities (which include training, travel, and process setup costs) associated with the rollout of new PTA locations that occurred throughout the prior year into the first half of the current year. Finally, the expenses associated with the closure of its Mexican operations, which closure activities commenced in the third quarter of 2019, are also included for the periods presented. Pursuant to our credit agreement, the cost of undertakings to effect such cost savings, operating expense reductions and other synergies, as well as any expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, are amounts to be included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

(3)

Represents the undepreciated cost of replaced vehicle chassis and components from heavy maintenance, repair and overhaul activities associated with our fleet, which is an adjustment pursuant to our credit agreement.

(4)

Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with the issuance of stock options and restricted stock units.

(5)

Represents the charge to earnings for our interest rate collar (which is an undesignated hedge).

Fleet Metrics (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Average OEC on rent

$

502,949

$

514,552

$

482,016

$

478,967

Fleet utilization

77.9

%

83.8

%

74.6

%

84.7

%

OEC on rent yield

35.7

%

37.0

%

36.0

%

36.9

%

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL METRICS

Average OEC on rent.  OEC on rent is the original equipment cost of units rented to customers at a given point in time. Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period.

Fleet utilization.  Fleet utilization is defined as the total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC.

OEC on rent yield.  OEC on rent yield ("ORY") is a measure of return realized by our on rental fleet during a 12-month period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on Rent for the same period. For period less than 12 months, the ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis.

Segment Performance (unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(in $000s)

ERS

PTA

Total

ERS

PTA

Total

Rental revenue

$

47,240

$

4,147

$

51,387

$

49,985

$

4,140

$

54,125

Sales of rental equipment

11,948


11,948

8,600


8,600

Sales of new equipment

6,056


6,056

2,232


2,232

Parts sales and services


13,864

13,864


12,289

12,289

Total revenue

65,244

18,011

83,255

60,817

16,429

77,246

Cost of revenue

31,336

9,595

40,931

21,279

12,410

33,689

Depreciation of rental equipment

18,311

946

19,257

18,030

1,240

19,270

Gross Profit

$

15,597

$

7,470

$

23,067

$

21,508

$

2,779

$

24,287

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(in $000s)

ERS

PTA

Total

ERS

PTA

Total

Rental revenue

$

179,933

$

15,557

$

195,490

$

182,720

$

15,276

$

197,996

Sales of rental equipment

31,533


31,533

23,767


23,767

Sales of new equipment

25,099


25,099

10,308


10,308

Parts sales and services


50,617

50,617


31,964

31,964

Total revenue

236,565

66,174

302,739

216,795

47,240

264,035

Cost of revenue

103,547

44,217

147,764

76,573

30,346

106,919

Depreciation of rental equipment

74,376

4,156

78,532

66,228

4,340

70,568

Gross Profit

$

58,642

$

17,801

$

76,443

$

73,994

$

12,554

$

86,548

Net Capital Expenditures (unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)

2020

2019

Purchase of equipment - rental fleet

$

67,546

$

106,641

Purchase of other property and equipment

874

3,065

Total Capital Expenditures

68,420

109,706

Less:


Proceeds from sale of equipment and parts

(34,923)

(26,794)

Insurance proceeds from damaged equipment

(4,010)

(1,658)

Net Capital Expenditures

$

29,487

$

81,254

Free Cash Flow (unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)

2020

2019

Net cash flow from operating activities

$

42,829

$

18,792

Net capital expenditures

(29,487)

(81,254)

Free cash flow

$

13,342

$

(62,462)




