Nesco Holdings, Inc. to Present in the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit and Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO, "Nesco"), a leading provider of specialty rental equipment to the electric utility, telecom and rail end-markets, today announced that representatives of the company will virtually present in the upcoming Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit and Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference and will be available for investor meetings.

Nesco will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 12:00 to 12:35 p.m. EDT. Investors can schedule virtual 1:1 meetings with management on June 9, 2020.

Nesco will be presenting at the Stifel Cross-Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 2:40 to 3:10 p.m. EDT. Investors can schedule virtual 1:1 meetings with the management on June 10, 2020.

About Nesco

Nesco is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America. Nesco offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco's coast-to-coast rental fleet of over 4,600 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear and hi-rail equipment. Nesco also has a large parts, tools and accessories fleet, providing its customers a total job-site solution to fully equip their equipment and crews for activity in the field. For more information, please visit investors.nescospecialty.com.

