NESN Partners With Clearbridge Mobile to Deliver State of the Art Mobile and Smart TV Sports Streaming Apps for Authenticated and Unauthenticated Content

TORONTO, Dec. 1st, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Clearbridge Mobile is proud to be the driving force behind NESN's new mobile and smart tv sports streaming app experiences. NESN is the home of award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins game coverage.

Clearbridge Mobile provided NESN with a structured agile process with a proven ability to deliver speed, security, scalability, and performance in the media space. With expertise in developing smart TV apps and supporting seamless video streaming experiences, Clearbridge Mobile was able to help NESN meet an aggressive timeline.

"Without Clearbridge Mobile, the release of these OTT platforms would not have been feasible," Says NESN, VP of Digital, Ariel Legassa. "Clearbridge Mobile provided the support and technical knowledge for us as we set out to develop our new mobile apps as well as our connected apps. By providing us with unrestricted access to experts with a deep understanding of the needs of the sports media and OTT sector, we built a product that provides an exceptional user experience. These new platforms meet the needs of the contemporary sports enthusiast and deepen our digital engagement with our avid New England fanbase."

These new OTT platforms (iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV) offer NESN users a unique personalized digital experience to consume engaging sports content for their favorite NESN teams (i.e., Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, Patriots) and leagues (i.e., MLB, NHL, NBA, NFL) like never before.

Key features include :

Ability to view live games via authenticated TV providers

Quick navigation to favorite teams and sports leagues

Tailored app content to users based on preference (sports, team, and league) and app usage (content watched and saved)

Ability to view scores, stats, standings, rosters

Set up game and schedule reminders as push notifications

"This was a highly collaborative project, " says Clearbridge Mobile, CTO Sanjay Malhotra. "There were many moving parts that required us to coordinate with third-parties such as Brightcove, Airship, Sportradar, and Adobe to make this happen. Our ability to coordinate project assets, lead discussions, and be subject matter experts ensured that this would be a smooth process. When Ariel came to us, he wanted a mobile solution that would increase end-user consumption to meet and exceed NESN's adoption and engagement goals. By leveraging our design thinking model, we created an easy-to-use experience that solved that challenge, resulting in enhanced content discovery and personalized experiences catered for NESN fans of all ages."

Working with Clearbridge Mobile enabled NESN to be involved at every stage of the project. Clearbridge Mobile's agile development framework fosters continuous communication and collaboration to help clients make informed decisions quickly throughout an engagement. Furthermore, this framework resulted in creating a prioritized product roadmap for NESN, allowing for the delivery of a fully functional product on time while still allowing for future product growth.

For more information on NESN's mobile and smart TV sports streaming apps, click here .

About Clearbridge Mobile

Clearbridge Mobile is an award-winning full-stack mobile app development company that provides user-centric design and engineering services to the world's top enterprises, helping them meet their digital initiatives. Clearbridge Mobile is dedicated to building better, healthier relationships between you and your customers with best-in-class mobile solutions. With more than 250 apps successfully delivered for enterprise clients like Dynacare, Crohn's and Colitis Canada, Participaction, Bell Canada, TD Bank, and Rogers Communications, Clearbridge Mobile is the right partner to help you capitalize on the momentum of today's digital consumer.

About New England Sports Network

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country's most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN's social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins). Follow @NESN on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.

