Nespresso® Professional Launches Its First Organic Coffee, Peru Organic, Part Of The Revamped Professional Origins Range

All four Professional Origins coffees are sourced from carefully-selected regions within their respective countries, and they are cultivated, harvested, and processed using methods endorsed by local farmers. The result? A unique range of coffees that reflects the terroir, flavors, and traditions of their regions.

"Whether running a restaurant, serving coffee to hotel guests or ensuring office employees feel valued, we know having the highest quality, sustainably-sourced coffee matters," said Kika Buhrmann, Vice President of Nespresso Professional USA. "That's why we're always looking for new offerings for our partners, and we're immensely proud of our revamped Nespresso Professional Origins range; it blends together distinctive flavor, sustainability, and an authentic connection to these four coffee producing countries."

With the addition of Peru Organic, the Nespresso Professional coffee range is comprised of 15 unique coffees.

NESPRESSO PROFESSIONAL PERU ORGANIC

The latest Nespresso Professional Origins coffee is certified organic by both the European Union and the United States Department of Agriculture, so consumers can be sure it meets the highest standards. With an increasing number of consumers seeking organic options, Peru Organic will satisfy the US consumer with a floral, fruity, certified-organic coffee choice.

"Nespresso is excited to announce its first organic blend, Peru Organic, which is produced in collaboration with local farming communities," said Daniel Weston, Head of Sustainability at Nespresso. "Drinking organic coffee is a burgeoning lifestyle choice, which is why we've taken the time and care to craft Peru Organic. Produced in accordance with strict practices and controls across the whole supply chain, we hope our customers will enjoy the unique taste of this beautiful new organic coffee."

To create Peru Organic, Nespresso Professional chose 450 smallholder farmers in the Cajamarca region, in northwestern Peru, nestled about 5,250 to 6,890 feet above sea level in the Andes Mountains. The independent farmers in this region hand-harvest the coffee cherries and dry them in their own backyards. They also use fertilizers made from organic materials, like banana skins, and utilize native plants like guava and lucuma to naturally shade the coffee trees and protect the local flora and fauna. The floral and fruity coffee flavor is reminiscent of the landscape in these unique, subtropical highlands.

ENJOYING THE NESPRESSO PROFESSIONAL ORIGINS RANGE

"Just as the four countries differ in geography, culture, and climate, the four unique coffees in our Nespresso Professional Origins range each deliver a different aroma and flavor," Buhrmann says, "and we guide customers to the perfect cup size and milk pairing, whichever single-origin coffee best meets their clients' tastes."

India boasts woody notes and a punch of clove, nutmeg, and pepper, reflecting the spices growing amongst south Indian coffee trees. Recommended cup size: Espresso or ristretto

boasts woody notes and a punch of clove, nutmeg, and pepper, reflecting the spices growing amongst south Indian coffee trees. Brazil is a delicate blend of sweet cereal notes and toasted grain. Recommended cup size: Espresso, lungo or Americano

is a delicate blend of sweet cereal notes and toasted grain. Guatemala is an intense, dry coffee with malty cereal notes tempered by a silky-smooth texture and botanical notes that build complexity. Recommended cup size: Espresso or lungo

is an intense, dry coffee with malty cereal notes tempered by a silky-smooth texture and botanical notes that build complexity. Peru Organic offers fruity acidity balanced by aromas of toasted sweet cereals. Recommended cup size: Espresso, lungo or Americano

This wide range of flavor options provides diverse coffee experiences for any Nespresso Professional customer, meaning they can better serve their clients and employees no matter their taste preferences. All four blends mix well with milk: Nespresso recommends enjoying India and Peru Organic as a latte macchiato, Guatemala as a latte, and Brazil as a cappuccino.

THE NESPRESSO COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

Sustainability is at the heart of everything Nespresso does. The company believes that in order for its business to prosper, so must the environment in which it works and the communities with which it works. Nespresso is committed to making a positive difference for farmers, business partners, consumers and the planet, while allowing businesses to offer their employees and guests the world's finest coffee. Nespresso supports over 100,000 farmers in 13 countries around the world with the resources to help them succeed—including expert training, sustainable farming practices and premium prices.

All Nespresso coffee capsules are made from aluminum, one of the best materials for protecting the freshness, quality and taste of the coffees. It is also fully recyclable. Nespresso has invested in its recycling program and is committed to making it as simple and convenient as possible for businesses to recycle their used capsules free of charge.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for the highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 110,000 farmers in 14 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 84 countries and has 14,250 employees. In 2019, it operated a global retail network of 810 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website www.nestle-nespresso.com.

