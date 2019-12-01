Nest Cyber Monday Deals 2019: List of Nest Cam, Hello Doorbell, x Yale Smart Lock & Thermostat E Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the best Google Nest deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the best Nest Hello video doorbell, Protect smoke detector, Learning Thermostat, Thermostat E, x Yale smart lock and Cam IQ Outdoor camera Cyber Monday deals, as identified by the team of researchers at Saver Trends.

Best Google Nest deals:

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time.

Nest makes it possible to build a smart home system around Google Assistant. The Nest Hello video doorbell provides a good starting point in achieving a Nest ecosystem. Meanwhile, the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor camera can cover areas not visible from the front door. The Nest Thermostat E from the learning thermostat line can be paired with the Nest Protect smoke detector to boost safety and conserve energy at the same time.

Is there an actual difference between Black Friday discounts and those offered on Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday was originally conceived by retailers to encourage shoppers to make their purchases online. New deals and more discounts are typically offered by online retailers on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2018 was successful for both Walmart and Amazon as the two retailers collectively amassed over 80% of the total online sales generated on that day.

