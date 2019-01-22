Neste’s renewable fuels helped customers to reduce climate emissions globally by 7.9 million tons in 2018

"While we continue discussing various future alternatives for reducing transport-related emissions, high-quality renewable fuels such as Neste MY Renewable Diesel™ continue to steadily reduce transportation-related emissions even as we speak. The fuel provides its users a concrete, cost-effective way to combat climate change while also helping various organizations, cities, municipalities, and even countries to meet their emissions reduction and carbon neutrality targets," explains Kaisa Hietala, Neste's Executive Vice President in Renewable Products business area.

Waste and residue raw materials account for approximately 80% of Neste's annual usage of renewable raw material, which maximizes the average emission reduction that Neste's renewable fuels provide as a whole. Switching from fossil diesel to 100% Neste MY Renewable Diesel produced entirely from waste and residue raw materials results in 80% smaller greenhouse gas emissions (GHG, gCO2eq/MJ) on the average when life cycle emissions of both fuels are compared.

Positive climate impact continues to grow

For more than ten years, Neste has steadily increased the volume of renewable products that it brings to the market. Nowadays, Neste produces some 2.7 million tons of renewable products at its refineries in Finland, the Netherlands and Singapore.

In December 2018, the company announced its decision to invest approximately EUR 1.4 billion to expand its renewable products production capacity in Singapore, bringing the total renewable product capacity close to 4.5 million tons annually in 2022.

With the production capacity increasing, so will the positive impact that Neste's renewable products can make in various sectors of the society. Neste's target is to reduce GHG emissions by 9 million tons annually with its renewable products in 2022.

"As our economy grows, it is vital we find a way to accommodate that growth while reducing our impact on the environment," said Jeremy Baines, vice president of sales, Neste US, Inc. "It is encouraging to see our emissions reduction numbers for 2018, and helps us set even more ambitious goals going forward."

"Neste is in the business of helping transport and cities, aviation, polymers and chemicals customers make their business more sustainable. As we continue to focus on efficient utilization of various waste and residue raw materials in our production, we can maximize the positive impact we can make in several areas of life," Hietala concludes.

*The method used to calculate life cycle emissions and emission reduction complies with the EU Renewable Energy Directive (2009/28/EC).

