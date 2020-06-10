Nestlé Health Science Agrees to Acquire Majority Stake in Vital Proteins

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a global leader in the field of nutritional science, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Vital Proteins, America's leading collagen brand and a lifestyle and wellness platform offering supplements, beverages, and food products. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

Vital Proteins will continue to operate as a standalone business – remaining committed to its founding mission of helping people live healthier lives through high quality, sustainably-sourced collagen nutrition. Becoming a part of the Nestlé Health Science portfolio will equip Vital Proteins with a variety of resources to scale their reach and innovation in pursuit of global wellness.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Nestlé Health Science to enter a growing area of nutrition with a successful brand," said Greg Behar, CEO of NHSc. "Our companies share the belief that nothing is more important than health, and everything we do is focused on that belief. In combining our efforts to optimize health through nutrition, we can achieve even more to help our consumers live fuller, more vibrant lives."

"We at Vital Proteins, alongside Nestlé Health Science, are committed to expanding our wellness platform to the world. We are partnering together to continue the evolution of the functional nutrition space through premium products and innovation that meet customers where they are in their wellness journey." said Kurt Seidensticker, Founder and CEO of Vital Proteins. "Joining NHSc allows us to take Vital Proteins to the next level by leveraging resources, scale and capabilities, and moving toward a future with an expanded offering of science-backed products."

Seidensticker will continue to lead Vital Proteins with the same entrepreneurial spirit that has made it so successful, remaining as CEO based at its headquarters in Chicago, IL. Financial details of the sale are not being released.

Vital Proteins complements NHSc's other vitamin, mineral, supplement and wellness brands, including Atrium Innovations, Garden of Life, Pure Encapsulations and Persona, each with a unique area of specialty and focus.

Collagen is the most abundant protein found in the body, representing nearly 30 percent of all human protein content and 70 percent of the protein content found in the skin. It is a key component of connective tissues, supporting the health of skin, hair, nails, bones and joints. Collagen production in the body starts to decline at about age 25, thus making collagen supplementation fundamental to wellness and longevity.*

Vital Proteins has 150 SKUs across 35,000 retail doors in North America and Europe, including Whole Foods, Costco, Target, Walgreens and Kroger. This will be the first acquisition of a collagen-based wellness company to date, proving that consumer mindsets are shifting toward bettering one's personal well-being.

ABOUT NESTLÉ HEALTH SCIENCE

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. At NHSc we are committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. We offer an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the way we approach the management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. www.nestlehealthscience.com

ABOUT VITAL PROTEINS®

Vital Proteins was founded in 2013 by Kurt Seidensticker on the belief that whole food-based collagen nutrition is fundamental to maintaining overall health and longevity. In just 6 years, Vital Proteins has become the leading collagen brand in America, creating a movement that excites consumers to take control of their wellness journey. The variety of collagen products within the brand's portfolio span the supplement, vitamin, food and beverage categories, offering an assortment of options for consumers everywhere. Vital Proteins products contain premium sources of proteins and nutrients made with the highest quality sustainably sourced ingredients. Get the most out of every day with a new way to better living through collagen-based nutrition that promotes overall health and wellness from the inside out.** For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

