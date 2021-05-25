Nestlé Nutrition's NAN Infant Formula Expands U.S. Retailer Offering

Backed by 150 Years of Nestlé's science leadership, NAN PRO 1 Infant Formula is modeled after the complete nutrition and gentleness of breastmilk and is the number one brand in Latin America. NAN PRO 1 is formulated with a unique combination of ingredients, including probiotic L reuteri and 2'-FL HMO to support digestive health and baby's still-developing immune system. NAN PRO 1 Infant Formula also includes expert-recommended levels of DHA to support healthy brain and eye development.

"At Nestlé, we are constantly evolving our portfolio and product pricing to ensure we are meeting the needs of today's parents and our retail partners. NAN's high-quality, easy to digest formula is now offered in new pack sizes allowing us to make this popular international brand even more accessible for parents in the U.S.," said Gao Dan, Business Executive at Gerber Products Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestle S.A

Beginning in May, NAN PRO 1 Infant Formula are available at BJ's in new 56.4oz club packs for suggested retail price $28.99. Additionally, NAN PRO 1 Infant Formula will be available for up to a third off the original price in a 12.7 oz. size for suggested retail price of $9.99 and 28.2 oz. size for $17.99 at retailers such as Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, HEB, and ShopRite. For more information or to confirm product availability, please visit https://www.gerber.com/.

Nestlé NAN PRO 1 is a complete infant formula that nourishes with high-quality nutrition and 2'-FL HMO* to support digestive health and baby's still-developing immune system.

ABOUT NESTLÉ IN THE U.S.

Nestlé in the United States is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. We are transforming our product portfolio by focusing on high-growth categories, including pet care, coffee, premium bottled water, consumer health and infant nutrition, and offering brands people love. With approximately 30,000 employees across 31 states, Nestlé in the U.S. offers a wide portfolio of food and beverage products for people and their pets throughout their lives. Nestlé in the U.S. consists of six main businesses: Nestlé USA, Nestlé Nutrition, Nestlé Professional, Nespresso, Nestlé Health Science, and Nestlé Purina PetCare Company. The United States is Nestlé S.A.'s largest market with combined product sales in the United States of $28 billion. For more information, visit Nestleusa.com or medium.com/nestle-usa.

