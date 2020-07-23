Nestlé Pure Life Purified Water Launches Fruity Water for Kids

Available now, Fruity Water is packaged in the first Tetra Pak ® carton with a paper straw in the U.S., and sold in packs of eight, twenty-four, and thirty-two. The packaging is vibrantly colored and features sassy fruit characters. The product comes in three kid-friendly flavor varieties – Apple, Watermelon and Tropical Twist – making it an exciting and flavorful hydration option for kids.

"As a mother of four, I know that teaching kids to love drinking water can be a challenge, and many children gravitate towards high calorie, sugar-sweetened beverages," said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Nestlé Waters North America. "Parents not only want their kids to be healthy, but they also want them to be happy, which is why we're excited to introduce a new flavored water designed specifically for kids that makes drinking water fun and more enjoyable."

Teaching kids not only to consume less sugar, but also to drink more water, is critical to fighting obesity, which affects about 13.7 million U.S. children and adolescents aged 2-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This highlights the importance of water-based, versus sugar-sweetened beverage options for kids. Fruity Water makes water the ideal choice for every on-the-go occasion, from the classroom to field trips, backyard cookouts and family road trips, and helps parents keep their kids hydrated and happy.

"As part of our commitment to help Americans lead healthier lives, we are always listening to consumers and developing products to meet their needs for health and convenience," said Clevenger-Lee. "One specific need parents shared with us was for a healthy drink that would fit in kids' lunchboxes, which is why we are launching Nestlé® Pure Life® Fruity Water in a Tetra Pak®."

Fruity Water will be promoted through a digital and social media campaign launching this month. The campaign, appearing online and across social channels, aims to reach health-minded parents looking for innovative, convenient and zero-sugar options for their kids.

Fruity Water is available nationwide through e-commerce sites such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as in retail stores such as Walmart and various supermarkets. The suggested retail price is $3.99 for an eight-pack of Fruity Water, $14.99 for a twenty-four-pack. Fruity Water is also available through ReadyRefresh for convenient home delivery.

About Nestlé® Pure Life®

Nestlé® Pure Life®, the world's #1 bottled water brand, offers water that delivers healthy hydration for the whole family. All Nestlé® Pure Life® products undergo a rigorous 12-step quality process to deliver crisp, clean and 100% pure quality water. We also enhance our purified water with a light blend of minerals for a distinctive, refreshing taste. Nestlé Pure Life champions pure water for healthier generations while uplifting families, communities and the planet alike. Nestlé Pure Life products are available nationwide at retail stores and supermarkets, online via e-commerce sites, and through our home and business delivery service, ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®. Nestlé Pure Life is owned and operated by Nestlé Waters North America. For more information, visit www.nestlepurelife.com or www.nestle-watersna.com.

SOURCE Nestlé Waters North America

