Nestlé Pure Life Teams Up with Box Tops for Education as First Bottled Water Partner

Nestlé Pure Life has long been known for providing active families with healthy and fun beverages. Research shows that more than 50 percent of U.S. children between the ages of 6 and 19 are inadequately hydrated 1 ; highlighting the need for the consumption of more water. The partnership of these two brands will lead to healthier bodies, minds and communities across the U.S.

"Nestlé Pure Life's partnership with Box Tops for Education is a natural extension of our support for families," said Yumiko Clevenger-Lee, Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of Nestlé Waters North America. "We are proud to make choosing water a win-win for families who want to keep their children hydrated with a healthy beverage while supporting their local schools."

Schools can earn up to $20,000 per year by clipping Box Tops on hundreds of participating products. More than 70,000 schools use that cash to purchase items such as computers, library books, art supplies, playground equipment and more.

In 2019, Box Tops will be featured on select Nestlé® Pure Life® Purified Water .5-liter 24, 28, 32 and 35 packs and on 8-oz. 12, 24 and 56 packs. The .5-liter bottles are perfect for families on the go, and the convenient 8-oz. size is great for lunchboxes and after-school activities.

"Since 1996, Box Tops for Education has helped schools earn more than $882 million, allowing them to purchase the things they need to help their classrooms succeed. By partnering with Nestlé Pure Life, families can now earn cash for their schools just by drinking water and staying hydrated," said Erin Anderson, Box Tops Program Manager. "This partnership ensures that schools will continue to receive unrestricted funding to help meet basic operating needs and programs that would not necessarily be possible otherwise."

Additionally, for a limited time, Nestlé Pure Life wants to help schools earn more Box Tops to benefit their local schools. From February 18 to April 1, 10 lucky schools will each be rewarded with 10,000 bonus Box Tops, for a total of 100,000 bonus Box Tops via the Nestlé Pure Life Thirst Quenching Sweepstakes.

Nestlé Pure Life can be found at major retailers, grocery stores and through online retailers. Box Tops for Education have been clipped since 1996, earning schools more than $882 million.

For more information, visit https://www.boxtops4education.com/nestlepurelife.

About Box Tops for Education

America's K-8 schools have earned more than $882 million through the Box Tops for Education® program since it started in 1996. More than 70,000 schools use that cash to purchase items such as computers, library books, art supplies, playground equipment and more. Schools can earn up to $20,000 per year by clipping Box Tops on hundreds of participating products. To learn more visit www.boxtops4education.com.

About Nestlé Waters North America

Nestlé Waters North America offers an unrivaled portfolio of bottled water brands for healthy hydration, including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S. Pellegrino®. The company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service. Just Click and QuenchSM.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut with approximately 8,000 associates located in North America, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint across our operations. We manage natural resources for long-term sustainability, and we conserve nearly 21,000 acres of natural watershed area. We currently source water for our six regional spring water brands from 47 springs across the U.S. We are also committed to creating shared value and being a good neighbor in the 140 communities where we operate in the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.nestle-watersna.com/en and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook: @NestleWatersNA.



___________________________________

1 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26066941

SOURCE Nestlé Waters North America

Related Links

http://www.nestle-watersna.com/company

