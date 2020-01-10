Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® Beverage Portfolio

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) today announced that its ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® delivery service has expanded its beverage portfolio as part of ReadyRefresh's mission to deliver healthy, convenient and great-tasting hydration to its customers. ReadyRefresh offers an easy-to-shop website, flexible delivery options, and growing portfolio of beverage products.

"We take pride in understanding the types of products our customers want and taking action to meet their needs," said Henrik Jelert, Executive Vice President, ReadyRefresh. "That is why we're introducing new and innovative beverages that excite our customers and complement our healthy hydration options. With just a click, our customers can quench their thirst with products delivered directly to their door or office."

In November 2019, ReadyRefresh started to offer Vita Coco's coconut water, and in the coming months, ReadyRefresh customers will be able to order hellowater's fiber-infused flavored waters, RISE Brewing Co.'s nitro cold brew coffee cans, and UPTIME's energy drinks.

ReadyRefresh is capable of reaching more than 80% of the U.S. population. With access to ReadyRefresh's expansive delivery network, Vita Coco, hellowater, RISE Brewing Co., and UPTIME are able to reach new customers directly in addition to their own distribution channels.

"It's our mission to make better-for you-beverages, like coconut water, more accessible and conveniently available to people," said Charles van Es, Chief Sales Officer of Vita Coco. "ReadyRefresh is a great platform for new consumers to discover the brand from the convenience of their homes and explore how coconut water can fit into their daily routine."

"Being able to deliver our products through ReadyRefresh is an amazing opportunity to help continue our goal of connecting with millions of people to inspire health," said Tom Bushkie & Rusty Jones, Co-Founders at hellowater. "We believe our zero sugar, low calorie, prebiotic fiber-infused beverages will be a great complement to the portfolio and the white glove service ReadyRefresh provides their loyal customers."

"Launching with ReadyRefresh is one of RISE's most exciting partnerships to date," said Grant Gyesky, RISE Brewing Co. Co-Founder & CEO. "Not only does it allow RISE to be accessible to the majority of the U.S. population, but it also brings us full circle from our founding when we would order 5-gallon containers from ReadyRefresh to brew our nitro cold brew coffee."

"We are thrilled to join the ReadyRefresh family of superior beverages with our premium energy drink which is designed to bring mental clarity and focus," said Benjamin Kim, CEO of UPTIME Energy, Inc. "Our customers absolutely love our sugar-free options and to kick off the New Year, ReadyRefresh will offer our Original Citrus, Blood Orange and White Peach Lemonade flavors."

Vita Coco's Original and Pressed Coconut waters are currently available for purchase on ReadyRefresh.com. Customers will soon be able to order hellowater's Mixed Berry, Orange Mango and Cucumber Lime flavored waters, all four coffee flavors from RISE Brewing Co., and UPTIME's Original Citrus, Blood Orange and White Peach Lemonade energy drinks.

These new beverage options build on ReadyRefresh's portfolio of leading bottled water brands such as Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S.Pellegrino® as well as flavored waters and sparkling fruit beverages. These water brands are available in a range of sizes – from 8 ounces to 5 gallons – to fit customers' various hydration needs.

About ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé®

ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® Beverage Delivery Service provides convenient access to a variety of leading bottled water brands such as Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Nestlé® Pure Life®, Perrier® and S.Pellegrino® as well as tasty flavored waters and sparkling fruit beverages. The ReadyRefresh mission is simple: make it easy to live a healthy lifestyle. With an easy-to-shop website, expanded delivery hours, flexible delivery frequency options, and a broad portfolio of beverage products just a click away, with ReadyRefresh® it is easier than ever to keep refreshment on hand. ReadyRefresh® by Nestlé® is owned and operated by Nestlé Waters North America Inc.

To learn more about ReadyRefresh and to place your first order, visit www.ReadyRefresh.com.

